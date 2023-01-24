Opinion: The Friends of the Dunwoody Library are at it again

The Friends of the Dunwoody Library are back in a big way, with four sales planned for 2023. In my book, that’s huge news, and there’s nothing better than being able to mark my calendar with the sale dates.
- Jan. 27, 28, 30 -- Children's & YA sale
- Mar. 23, 24, 25, 27 -- Adult sale
- July 28, 29, 31 -- Children's & YA sale
- Sept. 14, 15, 16, 18 -- Adult sale
The FODL accepts credit and debit cards in addition to cash. And you can’t beat the prices—$2 for most hardbacks and $1 for paperbacks. For me, it means I can afford to take a chance on an author I haven’t tried before. And don’t forget that the final Monday of each sale is Bargain Day. What’s the worst that could happen? I don’t finish a book and I donate it back to the FODL for them to sell again. It’s a win for everyone.
The sales will be held indoors with a maximum of 50 people permitted in the shopping room at any one time, and face masks are encouraged but not required. Should there be a wait to enter the main sale area, you’ll be able to shop for puzzles and DVDs in the library lobby.
If you’re unable to make the sales events, you can visit the library lobby to shop the sales carts during library hours. Located near the donation bins, the carts carry books and DVDs at the same prices you’ll pay at the four events. The only difference is that these purchases are exact cash only, so you’ll want to come prepared. On the other hand, you can always leave a bit extra to support the work of the FODL.
Where does the money go? What you spend at these sales supports a variety of projects that enhance the library. The FODL was busy last year completing “home improvements” for the library:
- Replaced the wire magazine racks in the lobby with a wooden one
- Replaced the old message board with a new one
- Painted the wall for the hall gallery where you can find Dunwoody Fine Art Association works on display
- Finished up the new tall bookcase which was delayed by what else? Supply chain issues
The FODL is also taking book donations, and you can drop yours off at the library during normal library operating hours. You can put them in the bins in the lobby. Even boxes of books are accepted, but the FODL requests that you be careful not to block the hallway with these. Do you need help unloading a car full of books? Visit on Tuesday mornings from 10 until noon when there are always volunteers available to help you.
If you’re de-cluttering your house this winter, this could be the perfect time to scan your bookshelves for donations to deliver to the library. The good news is that de-cluttering makes room for new books!
You won’t see me at the Children's & YA sales, but I hope to run into you at the others. Happy shopping and reading to all!