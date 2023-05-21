Opinion: The fascinating history of honey and honey bees

Honey bees are essential to our health and wellbeing. Many plants that provide us with food would not reproduce without the assistance of bees, and honey bees are the only insect that produces food for humans. Today we will explore the history of beekeeping with some observations about the practice in this area.
Georgia ranks ninth among states in the production of honey with 3.3 million pounds annually. One of the best-known Georgia bee producers was J.J. Wilder (1872-1950) of Waycross, called the “Georgia Bee King,” whose 300 apiaries (place where beehives are kept) and 14,000 colonies extended 200 miles and housed a billion bees in the early 1930s, making it one of the world’s largest.
Bee cultivation history dates back to prehistoric times. Cave paintings in Spain have portrayed humans foraging honey from wild hives 8,000 to 10,000 years ago. Honey played a vital role in ancient Egypt where it was used for food, cosmetics, medications and more. Even after organized beekeeping using woven straw hives or baked clay tubes or domes was developed around 2500 B.C., destruction of the hives during honey collection continued until the 1850s. That’s when Lorenzo Langstroth of Philadelphia invented the wooden Langstroth hive with removable frames to hold honeycombs. His box revolutionized beekeeping and continues to be the most popular design today. If kept under proper conditions, natural honey can last forever, which explains why honey found in dry Egyptian tombs is still edible.
Bee colonies are wondrous creations. Each contains between 60,000 and 100,000 bees consisting of three types: workers, drones and the queen. The bees work together to assure the health of the hive, each type with its defined role. The vast majority of bees in a colony are female worker bees who build the wax comb that holds eggs, feed the brood of new bees, take care of the queen, forage for pollen, nectar and water among other responsibilities. Worker bees live for only a few weeks.
Every colony has only one queen bee whose main job is to lay eggs, up to a million over her lifetime of two to four years. Drones are males whose only responsibility is to mate with the queen who may mate with up to 17 drones over a one- to two-day period. The beekeeper must understand the lifecycles of the bees and provide a healthy environment for them, a management task that requires detailed knowledge of many factors.
Here are a few facts about bees from themonthlyAmerican Bee Journal to help with your next trivia game: The publication first appeared in January 1861 and is still relied upon by beekeepers.
- The average honeybee will make only one-twelfth of a teaspoon of honey in its lifetime.
- Honeybees fly up to 15 miles per hour with wings that stroke 11,400 times per minute, creating their distinctive buzz.
- Bees maintain a temperature of 92-93 degrees in their central brood regardless of the outside temperature.
- Fermented honey, known as mead, is the most ancient fermented beverage.
There are several local bee clubs in Georgia and many small beekeepers in North Fulton County.
Ed Parsons and Stan Key are two of the best known.
Ed and Carter Parsons operate the Milton Honey Farm. Ed handles the bees, and Carter is responsible for the business aspects and makes a line of honey soap. Ed is busy with his honeybee business, and his IT company and a wood company that services furniture makers. He has some 40 or 50 hives in two locations in Milton and maintains two self-serve stands. Ed explains that honey purchased in stores is typically blended honeys from several states, which accounts for its uniform taste and color. Like most beekeepers in the area, Ed produces Wildflower Honey which can vary from light to dark depending on the flowers visited by the bees. Spring honey is lighter in color than fall honey, which is tulip poplar flower-based. Every June to mid-August, Ed takes his bees to North Georgia so they can enjoy sourwood tree flowers. Sourwood is most abundant in the southern Appalachian Mountains and produces a uniquely flavored light to medium amber honey depending on the amount of sun and rain a tree receives.
Stan Key is president of Stan’s Bee Loved Honey Company in Alpharetta which makes wildflower honey, sells bees, and relocates beehives. He is a frequent speaker about bees and beekeeping at schools and community groups, consults and mentors individuals who are new to the bee business. He is past president of the Fort Worth, Texas Metro Bee Association. Earlier, he was director of American schools in Brazil, Bolivia, Spain and Nicaragua. Stan says, “A third of every bite of food we eat has been touched by bees.”
Both Stan and Ed are active members of the Milton Bee Club which supports local hobby apiarists and works to build the next generation of Milton beekeepers. For information contact Stan at Milton Bee Club Home or email him at stankey.texas@gmail.com or phone 817 888-0470.