Opinion: The family behind Eureka Laboratory of Dunwoody

In the early 20th century, one of the businesses in downtown Dunwoody was Eureka Laboratory. It was along Nandina Lane, then known as Spruill Street, and next door to Dunwoody Methodist Church.
When a new Methodist church was constructed in 1970, a small tin salve box was discovered in the ground. The box read “Eureka Ointment, Eureka Laboratory, Dunwoody Georgia. Price 25 cents. Recommended for chapped hands, face and lips, chafes, burns, catarrh etc.” (The Story of Dunwoody 1821-2001, by Elizabeth L. Davis, Ethel W. Spruill)
Lawrence Albert Ball, born 1885, and his sister Clara Elizabeth Ball, born 1890, started the business. They were children of Reuben Greenleaf Ball and Martha Salina Brightwell Ball. Martha Salina Brightwell was part of a neighboring family that moved to Dunwoody.
The Ball family already had a long history in Sandy Springs and Dunwoody. Albert and Clara’s grandparents were Peter and Margaret Ball, who came to Georgia from South Carolina. Peter Ball owned a mill along a creek today known as Ball Mill Creek, located along Ball Mill Road.
Peter and Margaret Ball had four sons and five daughters. Reuben Greenleaf Ball was one of those children.
Albert Ball received his training at the Atlanta College of Pharmacy (established 1891) and became a registered pharmacist. Then he began developing his formulas for healing salves and lotions.
Clara Ball was known as an accomplished student and cook. She often prepared food for families facing illness or difficult times. She made face powders, perfumes and cosmetics to sell at Eureka Laboratory.
In addition to working as a pharmacist, Albert Ball was an early mail carrier for Dunwoody, traveling the long route by horse-drawn buggy. The route went from Dunwoody to the area along Roswell Road just south of the river, over to Morgan Falls and back to Dunwoody along Mount Vernon Road.
In 1918, Albert Ball was called to duty for World War I. His registration card is signed by another familiar Dunwoody name: Mr. Tilly. There are no records to indicate he was called to report for military duty.
1920 census records show Albert Ball lived in the same house with his mother Martha and his sister and business partner Clara. Reuben Ball died two years earlier. The space for occupation shows Albert is a student at a medical college.
When the census for 1950 was taken, Albert was 65 and Clara was 59. Albert’s occupation recorded on the document is working around the house and garden. In other words, he retired by 1950.
Clara and Albert Ball are both buried in the Peter Ball family cemetery in Sandy Springs.