Opinion: The early history of firefighting in Alpharetta

The current hot summer is an appropriate time to write about firefighters because of risks due to weather. Firefighters’ gear is hot in the winter and dangerously hot in summer when every 15 or 20 minutes firefighters must be replaced by a fresh team so they can hydrate and cool off before going back to fighting a blaze. A special rehab vehicle is an important part of keeping firefighters cool. In this column we are going to highlight the early history of the Alpharetta Fire Department which today is part of the Alpharetta Public Safety Department headed by John Robison.
The five fire departments in North Fulton County are Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Milton, Roswell and Sandy Springs. Each department has more than one location, and all departments help each other when there are major fires or other catastrophes. Alpharetta has six fire stations.
In the early 1940s, Alpharetta was a town of about 300 people and had no fire department. When a fire broke out, there was little to be done except to rely on ineffective bucket brigades. During World War ll, the Federal Office of Civil Defense donated some surplus firefighting equipment to the city so it could protect civilians in a war emergency. The equipment sat in the Milton County Courthouse unused. In 1944, two local businessmen, Ben and Loyal Brady, who owned a small Chevrolet dealership, gas station, repair shop and taxi business in downtown Alpharetta, worked with the local Civil Defense Council to access the stored equipment. The brothers bought a Dodge military truck for $200 from the Fort McPherson surplus yard in southwest Atlanta, today the location of Tyler Perry Studios. The truck was modified to accept a pump from the courthouse equipment. The brothers bought a 500-gallon water tank which Loyal welded onto the chassis. Hooks to hold ladders, a hose box, a siren and a coat of red paint were added, and Alpharetta had its first fire engine.
Ben Brady became Alpharetta’s first fire chief. Loyal was assistant chief. They kept the truck in Brady’s repair shop, and if a fire occurred, volunteer garage mechanics would jump aboard with Ben or Loyal and head to the blaze. Since it was the only fire truck in North Fulton that could pump water from a tank, it was often called upon to fight fires in other cities, according to volunteer firefighter John Edelen, now deceased. Over time, better trucks replaced old trucks and more volunteers joined the department, including Billy Bates, deceased, who rose to prominence as a historian and genealogist of local families. Historian Connie Mashburn in his book, “Alpharetta, Milton County, the Early Years,” says that in the early 1950s the city built a small building adjacent to the old courthouse for the use of the fire and police departments. In 1957, a new city hall was completed, and the fire department was given space in the basement. A surplus siren installed on the roof was used to notify volunteers of a fire.
In 1964 Alpharetta responded to a call for help from the Roswell Fire Department to fight a fire that destroyed the Economy Church Furniture Store. While trying to avoid an oncoming car on Highway 9, Alpharetta’s fire truck left the road and rolled over. Although thrown from the truck cab, none of the three volunteers were seriously hurt; however, the truck was severely damaged. The city ordered a new engine from the John Bean Fire Engine Company in Michigan with a high-pressure pumping engine and a 750-gallon water tank. To make the engine more visible, it was ordered in white. Ever since then, Alpharetta fire engines have been white.
In 1969, the Brady brothers retired from the department. New people and new equipment came and went in subsequent years. In 1976, for the first time the city purchased helmets, rubber coats and boots for the department. Until then volunteers fought fires in their street clothes.
Billy Bates’ son Bill joined the department as a volunteer in 1972 after earning a degree in marketing from Georgia State University. As a youth, Bill accompanied his father when he went on calls. Bill had to stay in the car while Billy fought fires. Bill became the second paid employee of the volunteer fire department in 1988, and in 1990 he became the city’s first full-time paid fire chief. Bill retired in 2006 from Alpharetta Fire Services which became part of the combined police, fire and 911 Public Safety Department.
One of Bill’s proudest achievements was the dramatic improvement in the department’s ISO rating which is a score assigned to a fire department based on how well it can protect a community. The rating is used by insurance companies to determine homeowner insurance premiums. The lower the ISO rating, the lower the insurance premiums. When Bill started with the department, Alpharetta’s rating was 8. When he retired it was 2, thus saving residents a lot of money. Alpharetta Fire Services first earned an ISO-1 rating in in 2015. Fewer than 1 percent of fire departments in the U.S. achieve that status.
Many dedicated, courageous individuals have served as Alpharetta firefighters over the years. All Alpharetta firefighters are also EMTs or paramedics. All undergo extensive training and are experts at what they do. Alpharetta’s citizens can be very proud.