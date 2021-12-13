Opinion: The Dunwoody Garden Club never rests

You probably thought the Garden Club spent all its time on gardening projects, but I’ve learned that members manage to squeeze in a few other activities. In November, for example, they collected over 650 pounds of food to donate to the Community Action Center, but they didn’t stop there. In early December, they went on to donate over $1,000 worth of children’s holiday gifts to the City of Dunwoody Police Department’s Annual Christmas for Kids event.

According to President Allison Metheny, the club has been looking for ways to broaden its projects beyond “digging in the dirt.” That search led to a new activity for 2021 — making holiday decorations. Since they rarely do anything on a small scale, the group decided to make enough wreaths, swags and dried flower arrangements to decorate five assisted living homes plus the Dunwoody Nature Center. While they were at it, they made a few extras for some homebound garden club members.

“It was a lot of work and a lot of fun, and we hope the decorations bring joy to those who see them,” Allison said. She hopes it will become an annual project for the Garden Club.

Yes, much of their time is devoted to activities that benefit the community, but they do occasionally find time for pure fun. In that spirit, they took two field trips this fall — a stroll along the Chattahoochee River in September and a guided tour of Oakland Cemetery in October. I had to laugh when I heard they had lunch at Six Feet Under, a restaurant across the street from the cemetery.

Soon, they’ll begin preparing for their next big event, their annual fundraiser — the Bridge/Card Party, luncheon, fashion show and silent auction planned for Feb. 22, 2022, at the Dunwoody Methodist Church. As did so many community activities, the fundraiser had to be canceled in 2021 due to the pandemic.

This annual event is their only fundraiser, and they are looking forward to resuming it so that they can continue the many worthwhile projects they undertake around our community. Tickets for the event and the funds raised through the silent auction enable the club to support the master gardeners at Brook Run and Dunwoody Nature Center, as well as occasional special projects — the Garden Club of Georgia’s college scholarship fund, elementary school gardens, the Dunwoody Preservation Trust and untold others.

As always, the club welcomes visitors to their monthly meetings. The next one is January 12, 2022, at The Annex, 4470 North Shallowford Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338, 9:30–12. The program will be “Wildlife in Winter,” by Rose Guerra, a naturalist/environmental educator. Just think, you may get to see a bit of color in what can be a dreary winter landscape.