Opinion: The company you keep says a lot about you

I have a friend here in Alpharetta I’ve known for decades. We went to school together at FSU, lived in the same dorm, swam at the same sinks, camped out at St. George Island together with our posse with kegs of beer on weekends and such. I don’t think you can sleep in the dunes at St. George with kegs of beer anymore. That was a long time ago.
We’re both married and have adult children. We are retired or very close. We’ve both survived bouts of prostate cancer and we’ve both stumbled into older age sometimes clueless and other times with firm and clear resolve. And we are headed into, well, those later chapters of life now.
And boy, who knew?
My friend is an artist – a talented musician, writer, painter, and who knows what else. He never ceases to surprise me. We were both big Dylan fans back in the day. At one point, I am sure he knew and could play almost every recorded Bob Dylan song ever made.
Dylan still makes up maybe half of my play list – with the Stones, Jackson Brown, Velvet Underground, Hendrix, Tracy Chapman and Van Morrison making up most of the remainder. When I did my hike seven years ago, it was the same playlist that it is now. I don’t think I have added more than a few songs in the last 20 years. Sad. While I seem to be stuck in one place musically, he has probably moved on, I think; his playlist today probably doesn’t overlap so much with his old one, I suspect.
Neither of us would have imagined back then that after all the water under all the bridge, and all the years that we should end up living within a couple miles of each other in North Fulton. Life is funny.
It reminds me of water; water is going to go where it wants to go, and at the end of the day, one rarely has control of water. The older I get though, the more I believe that very little in life is random. There is a reason – a plan – somewhere. Nothing else makes sense or explains this stuff.
Our relationship is still the same, but it’s not.
Time, I find, has a sneaky way of messing with people, relationships, friendships and the status quo. I can count on one hand the number of truly close friends I have. If I include the friends who are still so close, but who have changed in ways that are no longer as convergent with our shared relationship back then, my list probably expands to two hands, but not more.
The friends I have from the only-one-hand group will always be there, and the relationship will never change. We can pick up the phone after years, and it is like not a day has passed. We can do that today. We can do that in 20 years. Depending on who goes first, we’ll attend each other’s funerals.
We know each other’s kids and spouses well. The kids are almost as close to us as we are to each other. We’ve been to their weddings. We’ve driven or flown down for funerals of their grandparents. We keep track of their lives, their careers and their families as if it were our own. And when the chips were down, we are the ones who always show up.
“Just show up,” is what my son Carl says about things that are important. Just show up. My friend’s kids know, and they appreciate their parents’ friendships almost as if it is their own – which actually, it really is.
My friend and I have been through a few rough patches in our relationship, but we have managed to fight off those times and stay connected and stay friends, good friends. A lot of the reason that we have been able to do that is because we keep talking, we keep communicating, we keep working at staying connected; we don’t throw in the towel because of stupid differences or not so important divergent points of view. It takes work. It takes will. And at the end of the day, what is more important than family and the close friends you keep?
The company you keep defines you, who you are, and is worth fighting for to the very end. The company you keep makes it all worthwhile.