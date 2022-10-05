Opinion: The City of Sandy Springs did things right

It’s been almost 15 years since proud north metro residents cut the ribbon on Sandy Springs.
The city of 108,000 people laid the groundwork for what has served as a model for other residents in Fulton and DeKalb counties to declare their independence from county rule.
This was not a bunch of malcontents. Leaders behind the movement were a smart and shrewd bunch who’d had an axe to grind for over 35 years. They fended off a move from the city of Atlanta for annexation, then fought for a voice of their own from Fulton County.
They spoke with one voice, inspired by one vision: to build a community that conforms to local values, a community with order.
In the years since, city leaders have forged that vision into reality, sorting out the – sorry – mess they’d been left with.
What we see today and what has been evident along the way is the sheer intelligence this city has forged that path. The host of cities that followed – Johns Creek, Milton, Dunwoody and others – all, in one form or another, used Sandy Springs as a template to engineer their own road to self-rule.
What struck me as a witness to this municipal upheaval was just how perfectly Sandy Springs had crafted its emancipation. Its city charter, its collaboration with consulting firm CH2M Hill, was copied by countless other new cities in the following years. Those who strayed from the Sandy Springs template regretted it.
One brief, and truly tragic, example of this is the case of Milton and Johns Creek.
As adopted in 2005, Sandy Springs’ charter caps the property tax rate at 4.731 mills “unless a higher limit is recommended by resolution of the city council and approved by the qualified voters of the City of Sandy Springs."
A year after Sandy Springs incorporated, Milton and Johns Creek followed suit. They also capped their property tax levies at 4.731 mills. But, for some reason, they used different wording in their charters to say the levy could only be increased through city council approval and “a majority of all registered voters” in a referendum.
It was an unfortunate oversight. The two cities had painted themselves into a revenue corner by requiring more than half of all registered voters in the city to approve a tax hike. Many times, half the registered voters don’t even turn out for an election, much less favor a proposal to raise their taxes.
As a result, both Milton and Johns Creek suffered in their ability to secure bonding capacity to pay for major projects because no bonding company would gamble on a city that couldn’t raise taxes to pay off the debt. It took them years to get their charter language straightened out through legislation at the Capitol.
Sandy Springs did it right.