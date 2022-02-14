Opinion: The Bigger Fool Theory vs. investment wisdom

In the 1977 “Star Wars” movie, the late Alec Guinness portrayed Obi Wan Kenobi, a storied Jedi master who mentored Luke Skywalker as he fought in the Galactic Civil War. Guinness as Kenobi asked Skywalker, “Who’s the more foolish: the fool, or the fool who follows him?”

In my early days as an investor and market strategist, having started in the real estate investment field, witnessing intense speculation in real property, my boss and mentor warned against the “greater fool theory.” The theory asserts that during a period of rising prices, people will jump aboard the momentum train, buying while ignoring valuation aspects, betting they can find another fool to sell to at a higher price. Reality bites, as it did recently, when human “daisy chain” participants ran out of fools, and prices in some investment sectors such as some previously fast-moving stocks and cryptocurrency plummeted.

New investors often are startled to realize that it takes a 100% gain to recoup a 50% loss. The Wall Street Journal (1/29/22) reported that a highflying hedge fund manager lost $6.8 billion in 2021 as bets against GameStop and other momentum stocks blew up. The manager had gained 52.5% in 2020, attracting gobs of new money. Illustrating the cautionary disclaimer, “past performance may not be indicative of future results,” given his losses at the time, the manager needed a 120% gain to get back to even. As of the WSJ report, he was still climbing uphill.

Given recent market turmoil midst rising inflation rates, seasoned investors, remembering the inflationary trends of the 1970s and the Jimmy Carter years, may have a feeling of “déjà vu all over again.” But some things are the same, some are not.

In 1965, English politician Lain Macleod coined the term “stagflation” to describe the British economy, noting, “We now have the worst of both worlds ─ not just inflation on the one side or stagnation on the other, but both of them together.” American stagflation in the 1970s combined slow economic growth with high unemployment and rising prices, as an oil embargo drove West Texas Crude oil prices to an all-time high of $125/bbl by April 1980. ($125 in 1980 dollars=$409 in today’s dollars; keep that in focus when you hear speculations about $100/bbl. oil on the horizon.)

We don’t have stagflation. We have a roaring economy with recent easy money policies allowing consumers weary with post-COVID shutdowns to go on spending sprees with “too much money chasing too few goods” midst supply chain interruptions. Employment is high as companies scramble to hire. But like the 1970s, we aren’t energy independent as we were recently as “green policies” spurred a decrease in domestic production, making us dependent again on less reliable foreign actors to plug daily crude oil shortfalls.

Meantime, investors have pulled back from more speculative plays, now seeking value as the Federal Reserve moves to “remove the punchbowl,” another old expression gaining cachet.

What should investors (not speculators) do? Over the long run, a diversified stock portfolio has the potential to grow in value in excess of inflation. Diversify by market capitalization and asset class ─ large-cap (“capitalization”), mid-cap, small-cap, growth, growth-at-a-reasonalable-price (GARP), relative value, deep value, global, international. Select managers with solid long-term track records, but see how they performed in periods of turmoil during market slumps and bear market interludes (“downside resistance”). A track record is one thing but how volatile was the trip? Of two managers with the same exact annual average return over time, the less volatile (less risky) manager will compound to a higher absolute value. You may wish to mix in income-producing real estate or other income producing assets.

Cryptocurrency? Call me old fashioned but until I can buy with Bitcoin a Big Mac at McDonalds, whose prices are rising along with other restaurants, crypto “ain’t real money.” Bitcoin doesn’t produce or create anything, nor pay dividends. Its value depends solely on you finding someone to buy it from you at a higher price when you wish to convert to dollars or buy something.

Last year, innovator Elon Musk announced he would no longer sell Tesla automobiles for Bitcoin. Among other things, he noted the prodigious amount of electricity involved in the mining of Bitcoin, more than some countries use on annual basis, ranking Bitcoin “environmentally unfriendly.”

Building a portfolio that will sustain your needs for emergency funding, educational goals for children, and a comfortable retirement, takes time, patience, discipline, diversification by asset class, and, yes, enduring paper or real losses at times in the quest for long-term gains. Dollar-cost-averaging works.