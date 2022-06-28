Opinion: The 1972 Doraville Triangle Refinery fire, Part 1

Lt .J. D. Boozer was working at DeKalb County Fire Station No. 1 in 1972 when the Doraville Triangle Refinery fire took place. He had been with DeKalb County Fire Department for 10 years.
Lt. Boozer arrived on the first day of the fire and stayed until the end, three days later. His personal recollections of the events give the inside story, many parts of which have never appeared in print.
Two underground pipelines, Plantation and Colonial, bring gasoline to the Doraville oil fields. Many gasoline companies had storage tanks at Doraville in 1972. Triangle Refinery had five storage tanks in one dike area, three for gasoline and two for kerosene. The three gasoline tanks each held 1 million gallons and had floating roofs. As gasoline is pumped into the storage tank, the floating roof rises. The kerosene tanks were sealed containers.
Below each tank is a dike to hold gasoline overflow, but in the pre-dawn hours of April 6, 1972, someone allowed the gasoline tank to overflow and run out of the dike. From the dike, the gasoline reached a drainage ditch intended for dike excess water removal. It had a valve that was open, so unfortunately, the gasoline flowed down the ditch and into the neighborhood of houses on Doral Circle.
The gasoline vapors reached a pilot light or other ignition source at one of the houses which caused a huge explosion. There was a loud boom sound with a giant ball of fire. The ball of fire reached tank No. 1 at Triangle Refineries, causing it to catch fire.
First-in fire companies laid fire hoses across the top of the railroad tracks to reach fire hydrants on Peachtree Road. Railroad traffic adjacent to Triangle Refineries had to be halted due to the danger of the fire and to prevent running over fire hose. As soon as possible, a space was dug underneath the railroad tracks to place hose coming up to the burning tanks. Once this was done and it was considered safe, railroad traffic was allowed to continue.
As Lt. Boozer arrived at the oil field, the loading dock where trucks fill up with gasoline to distribute to stations had already burned, and an adjacent metal storage building had also burned. Triangle Refineries tank No. 1 was burning. Tanks 2, 3, 4 and 5 were not.
Lt. Boozer’s responsibility initially was being in rotation on dike deluge guns. There was a valley down below and a steep hill up to the top of the dike. It was so hot around the tanks the firefighters had to take breaks every 15 to 20 minutes behind a concrete block building, the Triangle Refinery office. There were teams of two or three people on each deluge gun, and there were many deluge guns in operation.
On his way back to the deluge guns after a break, Lt. Boozer and his driver David Kennedy were called over by Battalion Chief Clark, who told them to join him. They were assigned to a special detail, a project to fight the fire with submersible foam.
Red Adair, who had expertise fighting oil fires in Texas using submersible foam, called DeKalb Fire Chief Martin and offered his assistance. Submersible foam in 55-gallon drums was ordered from Boston and sent by a chartered aircraft to the Atlanta Airport. Once the foam was on site, it was sent by an eductor from the drum to a manifold through pipes and into the bottom of the tank. The foam would float to the top to put out the fire.
Thirteen fire engines were pumping maximum water, but more was needed. The water department had already boosted the water supply as much as it could. An additional 1,000 gallons a minute was needed. The only way to get additional water would be from Tilly Mill Road fire hydrants, a couple of neighborhoods and streets away. In the meantime, the second tank was now burning.
Chief Martin called Atlanta Fire Department and requested two engines. Atlanta Fire sent two pumpers and a battalion chief car. The Atlanta trucks came to Longmire and Peachtree Road, where they were escorted to the site to relay water for submersible foam application.
During this time, DeKalb firefighters were collecting all the hose they could get. It would have to be hand laid along the road, through neighborhoods to the Triangle Refineries field.
The oil field owners had pitched in together and bought a pumper truck to keep on the property for emergencies. Lt. Boozer and Kennedy got that truck, got it to the manifold, and hooked everything up. The foam had still not arrived at this point.
