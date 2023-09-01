Opinion: Thank you to the class of 2023, four years in the making

When I agreed to be a coach with Cambridge High School, I was elated about the opportunities ahead. It was initially a little different because I had competed against them for at least the past five years while coaching other teams.

Fresh off a state runner-up finish for the girls team the past season, I was excited to retool and reload for a chance to compete for a state title. I began to build a relationship with the returning veterans (and fellow coaches) and looked forward to welcoming newcomers and incoming freshmen (particularly because we all would create experiences together).

The season started with promising big meet results in the Archer Invitational and Milton Showcase. Then, the track and field world as we knew it ground to a halt with the COVID-19 suspension of the remainder of the season. All were devastated, but understanding. The promising season was over. To this day, I wonder what would have been. I wonder which of our athletes would have competed for an individual state title. I wonder whether we would have competed for the elusive state team title. I wondered how the freshmen felt. With the NCAA granting an additional year of eligibility to their athletes, I wondered how many of the seniors may have lost collegiate recruiting opportunities. I, and the world, just wondered.

The 2021 season arrived with much anticipation, along with a number of unknowns. Would many of the athletes return after the COVID pause? Did we lose some to transfer? The answer for us, thankfully, was that many returned. We worked hard that year with the boys winning the region and the ladies finishing fourth, but we were not able to advance enough athletes to state to make a measurable team impact except in a few events. Nevertheless, we were happy to have completed a full season.

The 2022 season turned out to be a positive one in the process of building on a program goal of continual improvement. The team enjoyed success at a number of big meets and was finding success in a number of disciplines around the track. After the girls won the region and the boys finished a close second, a number of athletes advanced to sectionals and then to state. Our state contingent was strong with the girls team just missing the podium and having one state champ (0livia Bollenbacher – now at Colorado State – in the pole vault), and the boys competing well.

We looked with a great deal of anticipation at what the next year would bring. We were slated to drop down one classification and go to a new championship venue. It did not matter. Although we lost some key athletes due to graduation, we could not wait for the new region and season.

The 2023 season had arrived. The senior year for those who had lost their first year due to the COVID suspension. Those same seniors that were determined to make this an impactful and memorable season. Indeed it would be. After doing well in any number of big meets, with state classification leading marks in a number of events, both the girls and the boys won a tough region title. At sectional, a large contingent advanced to state. The team performed superbly at state with the girls finishing a close runner-up (led by state titles from Julia Versluis in pole vault; Lilah Versluis in triple jump; and Gabrielle Dandridge finishing second in the 400 meters), and the boys finishing tied for sixth (led by the hurdling duo of Dominick Lawshea and Ibrahim Bangura, plus Dillon Shin in a number of events).

All in all, the seniors contributed to a number of the top finishes and showed great leadership for the underclassmen as they depart for their next steps in life. My primary thought is that they endured and lasted the four years and set the tone and model future team success.

I end by simply saying thank you to the seniors! Thank you to each of them. Thank you to the coaches, athletes, school administrators and those that officiated across the state. Wishing each of you continued success – in track and life.

Patrick Stafford is an assistant coach for Cambridge High School Track and Field. He lives in Atlanta.