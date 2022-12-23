Opinion: Take a trip to Brittany in two books

I was fortunate enough to visit Normandy in 2014 but the closest I got to Brittany was having a tour guide on my cycling trip whose family owned a farm there. It’s long been my practice to find and read works of fiction—especially mysteries—set in the locales I plan to visit, and that’s how I stumbled across this author years ago. I’ve read the earlier books in the series and was tickled to find the most recent one at the library.
“The Granite Coast” by Jean-Luc Bannalec
When I stumbled across Book seven in the series, I brought it home and immediately logged onto the library website to reserve this one—Book six. I prefer to read a series in order when I can.
This one was a delight. Who knew there were so many very different locales in Brittany? The author splits his time between Germany and France and someone else translates his books into English. Every book is like a virtual vacation. In this one, Commissaire Dupin is taking a forced vacation with his girlfriend and is trying mightily to relax. Of course, his boredom is relieved by a murder and several lesser mysteries in the picturesque village on the Granite Coast. Read it for the descriptions of the pink granite. Read it for the murder mystery. Read it for the evolving relationships. You won't be disappointed.
“The King Arthur Case” by Jean-Luc Bannalec
OMG. As a King Arthur addict and Bannalec fan, how could I go wrong with this book? Arthurian legend and a murder mystery all in one made this an entertaining page-turner for me.
Visit yet another locale in Brittany when Commissaire Dupin and his team take a field trip to the Forest of Broceliande, the setting for "the legend of all legends," that of King Arthur as told by Chretien de Troyes. When Dupin discovers the body of a scholar on their first stop, the field trip quickly turns to the business of finding the murderer, and just as quickly, the body count grows.
Woven throughout the modern-day mystery are tales of the Knights of the Round Table. As are all Bannalec's mysteries, this one is filled with twists and turns, good food, and good wine. Read it for the intrigue and the fairy tale legend and come away hungry! I also came away with the urge to visit Brittany--as I always do when I read this series.
If you’re intrigued, I suggest you start with Book one—“Death in Brittany.” I recall being fascinated by the descriptions of the shoreline and the famous painters who visited the locale in the days of old. I love learning things when I read fiction, and in these books, I always do.