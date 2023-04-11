Opinion: Swing into spring with the Dunwoody Garden Club

The first day of spring, or the vernal equinox, fell on Monday, March 20 this year. Until I Googled the date, I’d forgotten that the vernal equinox is one of two days in the year when day and night are of equal length. Thank you Encyclopedia Britannica. Whatever the official meaning, in the South, that also means azaleas will be blooming and the neverending dusting of pollen will be in full swing.
It’s also the time of year when Dunwoody residents most appreciate the work of the Dunwoody Garden Club. Look around our community, and you will see the club’s output. The flowers at the entrance to Brook Run Park and the memorial benches for relaxation are thanks to the DGC. When you visit the Dunwoody Library and enjoy the landscaping at the entrance and the atrium planter, picture DGC members hard at work
Visit the North Woods Pavilion at Dunwoody Nature Center on Roberts Drive and Windwood Hollow Park on Lakeside Drive for other examples of their work. Do you have business at Dunwoody City Hall? The flagpole, flag and plantings out front are compliments of the DGC.
The Dunwoody Garden Club also contributes to and works with other Dunwoody, Atlanta-area, and Georgia organizations to beautify, maintain and grow our surroundings. Organizing and conducting community outreach projects in support of seniors, veterans, those in need, and the Georgia Regional Hospital – Atlanta keeps them busy, too.
I think of the members of this amazing club as a group of Energizer bunnies with a passion for digging in the dirt and bringing joy to the residents of Dunwoody. But it takes more than unending energy and passion. It takes the support of the community.
Whether you’re like me and sport two brown thumbs, or you’ve got a bit of gardening talent, you can show your support by attending the club’s annual fundraiser.
You are invited to the Dunwoody Garden Club's 45th annual card party, luncheon, fashion show, and silent auction on Tuesday, April 25.
It will be held at the same location as in recent years, the spacious Fellowship Hall at Dunwoody United Methodist Church, 1548 Mount Vernon Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are $30 each. Reserve yours now and bring your friends, too. Sit down for a light breakfast with unlimited coffee. Play games and take a break to peruse and bid on the silent auction items. Top that off with a delicious lunch and a Chico's spring fashion show.
Come at 10 a.m. to play cards, Mah Jong, or another game of your choice. Not into games? Arrive a bit later to socialize, bid on the silent auction items, and enjoy the luncheon and fashion show.
The silent auction items are donated by local merchants and friends, who, year after year, generously support this event. Among the tempting items, you’ll find restaurant gift certificates, passes to area attractions, fine art and jewelry, gift baskets, beauty, hair, nail & spa packages, a bounty of live plants and flowers, and more. I’m still enjoying the necklace I bid on several years ago.
The DGC invites you to join the party. It’s an opportunity to play games, spend time with friends, and enjoy food, fashion, and shopping. Tickets can be purchased on the DGC website or by calling Bonnie at 770-639-3510. The ticket purchase deadline is Sunday, April 16. Get your tickets early and Swing into Spring with the Garden Club! I hope to see you there.