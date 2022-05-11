Opinion: Surprises abound in Hidden Perimeter pop-up tour

A pop-up walking tour is a fun spring activity and Perimeter Connects has put one together called Hidden Perimeter. The tour began April 26 and will continue through May 31. Fifty markers have been placed in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter District, an area where Dunwoody, Sandy Springs, and Brookhaven come together. Each marker has a bit of history or trivia about the location, and a QR code which may lead to a prize.
The locations include sites with history, little known facts about places you may visit frequently and unique aspects of modern office buildings. By starting at perimeterconnects.com/hiddenperimeter and finding a starting point on the digital map, you can locate several sites within walking distance of each other in an area of interest. It may even be near where you work or live.
A preview tour was held on April 26 and included three of the unique sites. The historic Stephen Martin Cemetery, which dates to 1847, was one of the sites. The cemetery is located behind the Hammond Drive shopping center which includes Best Buy and Nordstrom Rack. The preview tour also included Gorla Ravinia Park at Crowne Plaza and the circa 1900 Spruill chimney at the Perimeter Starbucks on Ashford Dunwoody Road.
Traci Rylands, representing Dunwoody Preservation Trust, was at the cemetery. “Getting a chance to share some of the history behind Dunwoody’s pioneer families buried at Stephen Martin Cemetery, such as the Martins, Spruills, and the Warnocks was a pleasure. Thanks to Hidden Perimeter, many more people will see this history gem.”
Johann Weber, Program Manager of Perimeter Connects, sought out the most unique spots for the tour. He describes Hidden Perimeter as a “choose your own adventure take on a historic walking tour. We have 50 markers distributed across the area, in places where people will hopefully discover them in the course of their daily life and then be inspired to find, and learn, more. It’s not just history – some markers spotlight present-day uniqueness, or surprising things that could have been.”
Weber collaborated with me and Noelle Ross, executive director of Dunwoody Preservation Trust, to identify locations and history that began well before the development of the Perimeter area. The Stephen Martin Cemetery and the historic Spruill chimney at Starbucks were two of those locations.
Other partners on the project included the cities of Dunwoody and Sandy Springs, Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber, Discover Dunwoody, Visit Sandy Springs, MARTA, AC Hotel Atlanta Perimeter, The Westin Atlanta Perimeter North, Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant and Local Expedition Wood Fired Grill.
“So many partners worked together with us to take the interesting and surprising things about the area and share them with everyone who lives, works, and visits here,” said Weber.
The Perimeter Community Improvement Districts seeks transportation improvements to enhance mobility and access to the Perimeter Activity Center. Perimeter Connects provides free consulting services to employers and commercial properties. It also provides programs and resources for commuters.
Now that Hidden Perimeter is underway, Weber commented, “We’re excited that people are really embracing the self-guided adventure. The content is the surprise/fun-each marker is unique and worth visiting.”