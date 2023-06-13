Opinion: Sue Kirby Jameson documented her memories of Dunwoody

Sue Kirby Jameson was born Mary Sue Kirby in Pickens County, Georgia, in 1910. She came to Dunwoody with her parents, Tolleson Kirby and Laura Little Kirby, and four siblings in 1914. They purchased land from the Powers family along what is now Pitts Road. The road was called Little Kirby Road. Later, they moved closer to the center of Dunwoody, to a house on Chamblee Dunwoody Road north of the Cheek-Spruill House. The family operated a dairy at this home.
A wonderful collection of her memories is preserved in books she wrote titled “As I Recall Volume 1 and Volume 2.” In the 1990s, her stories would occasionally appear in the Dunwoody Crier.
In “As I Recall,” Jameson tells the story of the year her family planted Kentucky Wonder pole beans between every other row of corn. They had 40 dairy cattle on the farm, so her brothers had fenced off a section for the corn patch.
“Those beans mistook the corn stalks for poles, climbed right up to the top and kept going,” ] Jameson wrote. The family had a bumper crop of beans that year. “We took cone-shaped bushel baskets, walked down the middles (rows), and picked beans. It didn't take long to fill a basket.”
The baskets of beans were loaded onto the family milk trucks. Customers on the milk route were asked if they would like to purchase some beans along with their dairy delivery. The family sold 125 bushels of beans at 50 cents a bushel.
A cannery had recently opened on the Chamblee High School campus, so the Kirbys also canned a lot of beans that year.
Another year, the family had a wheat field, covering 6 acres across from the family home at Little Kirby Road. Jameson recalled watching the laborers cut the wheat, letting it fall into bundles that were tied and left in the field to dry.
The neighboring Warbington family showed up with machinery to thresh the wheat. The children were fascinated watching the machine at work.
At noon, Jameson’s mother set out a big dinner for all the workers. A neighbor helped with the cooking. The children’s turn to eat came after all the workers finished their meal.
Sometimes after church services on Sunday evenings, the young people of the community would walk to Kirby Dairy for refreshments. The dairy was located along Chamblee Dunwoody Road between today’s Dunwoody Village Parkway and KinderCare Learning Center.
At the dairy, they would find milk, which Jameson refers to as sweet milk, buttermilk, ice cream and chocolate milk. One night, one of the boys decided to try a mixture of buttermilk and heavy whipping cream.
This had an almost instant effect on his stomach. “As we watched him drink it down, his expression changed from pleasant to surprised, to frowning to near panic,” recalled Jameson. He raced out of the milkhouse, convincing the other young people not to try the combination for themselves.
Sue Kirby Jameson left a treasure behind when she wrote her memories. She died in 2004 and is buried at New Hope Cemetery next to her husband Thomas Jameson, in the same area as the home and dairy farm where she once lived.