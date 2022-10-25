Opinion: Success of home tour will benefit charities

On behalf of the members of the GFWC Dunwoody Woman’s Club, we would like to thank the homeowners for opening their beautiful homes for our 49th annual Dunwoody Home Tour held Wednesday, October 12, 2022. We appreciate their gracious hospitality and generosity with our major fundraiser. Each homeowner was presented with a painting of their home created by local artist Pat Fiorello.
Sincere appreciation to Southern Comforts Consignments. The design event by Marc Jones was a wonderful addition to the tour. To the sponsors of our annual Home Tour, we say a big “thank you” for your support of this fundraising event. The proceeds of the tour are used to fulfill the club’s commitment of service through our charitable programs.
We extend special thanks to the community for their participation each year and to the Dunwoody Crier for its outstanding and invaluable assistance with publicizing our event. We appreciate the community’s continued support for our charitable work.
— Faye Cashwell, Susan Crawford, Diane Norris, 2022 Home Tour Chairmen, GFWC Dunwoody Woman’s Club