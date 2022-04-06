Opinion: Success means different things

In last week’s episode of The Ben Burnett Show, my guest was Zach Blend from the Goshen Valley. Goshen Valley started decades ago as a group home for young men in foster care. Many of these children had a difficult time being placed into a single-family residence. So, Zach’s family bought an expansive piece of land in northern Cherokee County and created a group home to care for these young men. Later, that became a series of group homes. Today it is one of the leading organizations in the country that cares for children placed into foster care. Children come into foster care for a variety of reasons; none of them their own. Goshen Valley continues to gain influence within Georgia. In 2021, Brasfield & Gorrie selected the organization as it’s “Non-profit Partner of the Year."

Goshen Valley is comprised of volunteers from all walks of life, mostly from Fulton, Cherokee and Forsyth counties. However, they need more resources. They have expanded their offerings to include therapeutic services, in-home care throughout the state of Georgia, and mental health services. These expanded services strive to address issues far beyond what you and I will ever face. Many of these children will live with abandonment issues forever. When you think about inherent unfairness, Goshen Valley never quits.

Goshen Valley is also a resource for many in the Georgia General Assembly on how the state can better care for our most vulnerable children. Improving the foster care system is one of the rare things with which few elected officials disagree. Former Gov. Roy Barnes was instrumental in foster care reform. Former Georgia Gov. and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue was an advocate for foster care, often taking children into his own home, even during his tenure in office. Forsyth County resident and current Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and local State Sen. Brandon Beach occasionally don’t see eye to eye; but they always work together to prioritize children in Georgia’s foster care system.

One of my favorite aspects of public service was caring for Alpharetta’s kids. However, good deeds and great ideas are never exclusive to those in public service. When you listen to Zach Blend, you will realize that few people among us have such a gift and purpose. People like Zach are the difference we all aspire to see.

I encourage you to see to the dignity that Goshen Valley provides these children. Kids who have no less value than my own. Listen to how they invest in children who didn’t start out as their own and through the organization, come to find purpose, worth and direction. Goshen Valley leads many of these kids to successful livelihoods and vocations. Many of these “alumni” serve you today in our United States Military, while some go to college, work in the trades, and eventually go on to have their own families. If you take the saying “success means different things to different people,” your perspective on everything changes. If you are new to the area and desire a place to volunteer, there is no better organization. Take a break from the mess the world is in right now and listen to something hard, but also full of promise. Thank you to those of you who listen to my show. I am grateful for each of you.