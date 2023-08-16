Opinion: Stop an apocalypse of invasive plants with good choices

Apocalypses and alien invasions have long been popular themes in print and video. The H. G. Wells classic “The War of the Worlds,” the original “Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” “The Walking Dead” and “The Last of Us” are just a few fan favorites that demonstrate how alien invasions can be entertaining.

In real life? Not so much. Especially when an invasion and the resulting apocalypse is a result of someone’s plant choice that turns out to be invasive.

The U.S. Forest Service defines an “invasive plant species” as not native to a given ecosystem and whose introduction causes or is likely to cause economic or environmental harm or harm to human health. Invasive plants have the potential to take over a landscape, smothering out native plants or other plants that we want in our landscape.

About the author This week’s guest Master Gardener “Garden Buzz” columnist is Pam Rentz. Pam lives in Roswell and has been a North Fulton Master Gardener since 2010. Along with a background in marketing communications for tech companies, she has a longtime passion for plants and our planet.

Frequently called “the vine that ate the South,” kudzu was brought to America in 1876 during the Philadelphia Centennial Exposition and introduced to the Southeast in 1883 at the New Orleans Exposition. Originally thought to be helpful for soil erosion control and planted widely, kudzu quickly got out of control. Kudzu can pretty much overtake everything in its path, growing a foot per day, with mature vines as long as 100 feet.

Many people favor English ivy, a non-native perennial vine. Do traditional ivy-covered cottages and houses make a picturesque image? Yes! Can those lovely green English ivy vines (Hedera helix) climbing those brick walls (and stucco and windows and trees) create damage if left unchecked? If you live in Georgia, you bet! English ivy is known to cause damage to brickwork and trees and take over landscapes.

As all species do, plants compete for light, water, nutrients and space to live. Unfortunately, some species too easily out-compete others and rapidly overtake a landscape, reducing biodiversity and threatening plants that support an environment and pollinators. Kudzu, English ivy, Chinese privet and mimosa are some of those on invasive plant lists.

Remember, not all non-native plants are invasive, and many non-native plants look great in our urban landscapes and perform well. However, we should be aware of the damage that can occur from plants that are invasive. For example, if you employ ivy in your landscape, say as a groundcover for a steep incline or other difficult area, keep in mind its propensity to quickly overtake other habitats and displace beneficial native species.

If you’re unsure if a plant has zombie potential, “Invasive Plants of the Southeast” (botgarden.uga.edu/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Invasive-Species-Brochure.pdf) is a handy guide produced by the State Botanical Garden of Georgia and The Georgia Plant Conservation Alliance that lists the top 20 invasive species:

1. Chinese Privet, Ligustrum sinense

2. Nepalese Browntop, Microstegium vimineum

3. Autumn Olive, Elaeagnus umbellata

4. Chinese Wisteria, Wisteria sinensis & Japanese Wisteria, W. floribunda

5. Mimosa, Albizia julibrissin

6. Japanese Honeysuckle, Lonicera japonica

7. Amur Honeysuckle, Lonicera maackii

8. Multiflora Rose, Rosa multiflora

9. Hydrilla, Hydrilla verticillata

10. Kudzu, Pueraria montana

11. Golden Bamboo, Phyllostachys aurea

12. Oriental Bittersweet, Celastrus orbiculatus

13. English Ivy, Hedera helix

14. Tree-of-Heaven, Ailanthus altissima

15. Chinese Tallow, Sapium sebiferum

16. Chinese Princess Tree, Paulownia tomentosa

17. Japanese Knotweed, Polygonum cuspidatum

18. Silvergrass, Miscanthus sinensis

19. Thorny Olive, Elaeagnus pungens

20. Nandina, Nandina domestica.

Some other helpful resources include:

Georgia’s Exotic Pest Plant Council list of non-native invasive plants: gaeppc.org/list/.

What to Look For: wildspotter.org/what-to-look-for.cfm, a collaborative project of the University of Georgia, Wildlife Forever, the USDA Forest Service, and others.

Learn more about invasive species in Georgia at Invasive.org.

What are the best ways to get rid of invasive plants? The UGA Cooperative Extension Bulletin “Invasive Plants of Georgia Forests” (gatrees.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Invasive-Plants-of-Georgia-Forests.pdf) and “Managing Invasive Plants in the GA Piedmont” (https://athenslandtrust.org/our-work/land-conservation/invasive-species-guide/) have suggestions.

Remember that plants native to Georgia tend to perform better in our climate, require less maintenance and are more attractive to pollinators. If you’d like some good plant suggestions, “Invasive Plants of the Southeast” also has a helpful list of native groundcovers, vines, shrubs, small and large trees recommended for the Southeast. (Hint: Scarlet Oak, Quercus coccinea is a recommended tree.)

Happy Gardening!