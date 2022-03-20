Opinion: Starting off right on the Pine Log Creek Trail

I went outside a few minutes ago to take Ellie the Wonder Dog for her midmorning perambulation, and (lo and behold) I felt warm sunshine again. That’s two days in a row, and in my mind that’s enough to make this declaration:

Spring fever is just around the corner.

My response to spring fever is usually to think about the great out-of-doors. I’ll dig out all the guidebooks and maps, spend hours reading and dreaming, and probably start considering (at least in theory) the possibility of grand adventure. An epic hike? Maybe so. These are the voyages of the adventurer known as Steve! My continuing mission: to explore strange, new places, to seek out new trails, to boldly explore where no one has explored before!

“Fascinating,” says Ellie the Wonder Dog. “Now let’s get back to perambulating, for a little dog can only wait so long.”

Pretty soon, perambulating completed, I succumbed to spring and decided on the spur of the moment that hiking time was here. So I tossed some maps into the car and set off to see what I might see.

But where? I remembered a place I’d seen on Highway 140 west of Waleska – the Pine Log Creek Trail, an offering of the Bartow County Parks and Recreation Department. In my book, “creek” plus “trail” equals “great hiking potential,” so I put it into the GPS and pretty soon found myself pulling into the gravel parking lot at the trailhead.

The Pine Log Creek trail system tempts hikers with two loops, one to the east and one to the west, which traverse a scenic 240-acre tract. You access the loops via an approach trail which starts at one corner of the parking area near a large sign which maps out the trails.

That sign is worth some attention. It shows you the trail routes, of course, but it also gives you an idea of how rugged the hiking is going to be. On the map, various sections of trail are color-coded. Green is “easy,” while yellow is “moderate.” Red means “strenuous,” and I found those descriptors to be spot on.

Most of the site’s red-marked trail was on the northwest portion of the West Loop, a route which is “more of a mountain trail,” in the words of Greg Hight, Bartow County’s director of Parks and Recreation. And he’s right.

Since I’d gotten a late start, I decided to forego the rigors of the west and head for the East Loop instead. The hiking would be a bit less strenuous there, the map told me. Besides, there was a neat destination at the far end of the loop – an old Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) quarry, now flooded.

It’s always nice to have a destination, isn’t it?

Looking at the trail map again, I saw that I’d still be challenged by a couple of sections of “red” trail. The shortest was at the far end of the loop, while the second and somewhat longer strenuous stretch was at the East Loop’s western end.

The topo map on my GPS revealed the lay of the land and told me I probably wanted to go clockwise. I’d still have to deal with the strenuous stretch, but by going that way it would be uphill. My knees have told me time and again that, in rugged terrain, they would rather climb than descend. So clockwise it would be.

“Thanks,” said the knees in unison.

From the parking area, the trail enters the woods and immediately crosses a small creek. Several large stones let you cross feet-dry, but you can also splash your way through the water. A ways beyond that is a wooden footbridge over a larger flow, Pine Log Creek. This section of trail can be muddy if there has been recent rain.

After crossing Pine Log Creek, you’ll eventually intersect the southern portion of the West Loop. Turning left there would quickly put you on the “strenuous” part of the west loop. But I’d already decided to turn right, following the southern (and easy) portion of the West Loop toward the east and the East Loop. It was pleasant hiking, and I found myself stopping frequently to take photos or to look for wildflowers near the trail. It didn’t take me long to spot the first of several Dimpled Trout Lilies blooming just a yard or so off the trail -- the first wildflower spotting of the year.

Continuing on, I eventually came to the intersection with the other end of the West Loop. A left turn there would put me on that loop, but the day’s destination lay to the east. So I turned right instead.

A short connector trail soon took me to the East Loop, and I had no trouble finding the intersection where the upper part of the loop went left and uphill. I turned left there, now following the East Loop clockwise.

The East Loop winds through forest and near streams (and past more wildflowers) as it moves toward the old quarry. The trail is easy to follow, but watch for the sharp switchback near the far end of the loop. The loop follows the switchback, so be sure you make the turn instead of continuing straight on a less-used, unmapped trail which goes east beyond the switchback. This is the only tricky spot that I encountered.

Once through the switchback, a short spur goes left toward the old quarry. A convenient picnic table near the quarry lake provides a great place for a rest break or lunch, but leave your fishing rod at home. The quarry lake is closed to fishing.

I lingered at the quarry, taking some pictures and stretching my legs in anticipation of the climb to come. Then it was time to go.

As expected, the “strenuous” portion of the East Loop trail was rugged and (going clockwise) uphill. But the knees hung in there, and pretty soon I was back at the intersection with the connector trail and on my way back to the car. I got there just about dark – a little tired, sure, but happy in the knowledge that I’d started the hiking season with a very nice and new-to-me trail.