Opinion: Social Security: Good news or bad?

For those receiving monthly Social Security income, your retirement benefit will increase by 5.9% in 2022. That beats the puny 1.3% raise you received for 2021. Good news? Not really!

Bloomberg reported Nov. 11, “Residents of the Atlanta area are experiencing the worst inflation among major U.S. cities, with October prices up 7.9% from a year ago.” The average year-over-year national consumer price index increase clocked in at 6.2%. Your Social Security cost-of-living raise is a net loser adjusted for inflation as Atlanta leads the nation in surging prices!

The Social Security Administration estimates the average monthly check will rise $92 from $1,565 to $1,657, covering two to three tanks of gas. Adding insult-to-injury, taxes and sharply rising Medicare Part B premiums may further erode your net spendable benefit.

Some initial recipients of Social Security income are miffed to learn that benefits may not be tax free. If your total annual income is more than $25,000 for an individual or $34,000 for a married couple, taxes are assessed. Below those thresholds, benefits are not taxed. You may be taxed at ordinary income rates on 50% to 85% of benefits over the threshold, depending on income levels.

Medical care costs strain budgets and Medicare is not entirely cost free. The cost for basic standard Part B insurance coverage will increase by $21.60 a month for 2022, increasing the standard premium to $170.10 per month, up from $148.50 a month in 2021. Part B premiums are “means tested.” The greater your income the higher your monthly premium.

Most people will pay the standard premium. However, if your total “modified adjusted gross income,” which includes tax-exempt municipal bond interest, is above a certain amount, you may pay an “income related monthly adjustment amount.”

Medicare uses data from your tax return of two years ago to figure your modified adjusted gross income. The monthly adjustment can increase your premium based on five tiers above the standard premium rate to as high as $578.30 monthly. The next tier above the $170.10 monthly base rate for 2022 is $238.10 per month for joint filers with annual modified adjusted gross income between $182,000 to $228,000.

The penalty for successful saving for retirement may not stop with these income adjustments. Taking money from a tax-deferred retirement plan such as a qualified IRA, 401(K), etc., adds to taxable income. Withdrawals, outside of Roth IRA distributions, are taxed as ordinary income.

There’s growing concern over the sustainability of Social Security which funds retired and disabled workers, family members and survivors of deceased workers, presently about 65 million recipients. The baby boomer generation (1946-1964) is aging rapidly and retirements have accelerated during COVID, adding to cash flow strains for the retirement scheme. Forecasts indicate that the system this year will reach a tipping point where payouts exceed income from taxes and interest. A recent report indicated that given current trends, Social Security will not be able to pay full benefits starting in 2034, less than 13 years away. Estimates are that only 78% of scheduled benefits could be paid at that juncture.

You ask, “What about the Social Security Trust Fund?” The Trust Fund isn’t like your bank account that holds “real money.” All the Trust Fund contains is U.S. Treasury securities, in essence, IOUs. All receipts in the form of taxes are immediately spent on current payouts and other government projects. The difference between “income and outgo” consists of Treasury securities. The government will not default on those obligations. But as the Trust Fund is tapped to fund widening obligations beyond tax receipts, cash injections will have to come from either taxes, borrowing, or money printing. Accelerating federal debt and gargantuan spending plans in the face of potentially rising interest rates indicate a fiscal squeeze that should worry legislators and realists.

Remedies for “the squeeze” are limited─increase FICA taxes on workers, increase taxation of benefits, increase the age of full retirement, means test benefits for “the wealthy.” None of these fixes are palatable, but all are on the table.

Employees and the self-employed will continue to see rising Social Security and Medicare taxes. For 2022, on the first $147,000 of wages, an employee will pay 6.2% in Social Security taxes; 12.4% for the self-employed. Add to that Medicare taxes on all wages ranging from 1.45% to 2.35% depending on income; 2.90% to 4.7% for the self-employed.

Given current levels of federal debt and the projected growth of the debt load, expect the “war on wealth” to continue. Higher taxes and fees of all stripes are inevitable. FICA taxes and Medicare premiums will increase. How “transitory” rising prices will be is pure guesswork. All of this places greater importance on your personal earning power and the tax-efficiency of savings and investment programs. Increased longevity can be a blessing and a curse where financial independence is concerned. Comprehensive financial and estate planning is taking on new urgency. Plan wisely!