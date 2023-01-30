Opinion: So, who’s the new guy?

I can pretty much guess what you’re asking: Aren’t there any young, good-looking columnists around?

I’m happy to have the chance to visit with you this week and the weeks to come. I promise to do my best not to bore you, but sometimes we columnists might do that. Also, I don’t want to get you riled up to the point of breaking windows here at the Appen offices.

No, as a columnist, my job is to make you think, laugh, maybe shed a tear. Mostly, I hope what I bring is something you look forward to reading every week.

Opinions? Why sure I have opinions. We won’t always agree, but I promise to listen and entertain yours.

All righty then. Indulge me while I pull back the curtain and let you know not why I’m here, but how I got here.

First off, I’m a 67-year-old geezer who likes the Atlanta Braves, Notre Dame football, Nick Saban and Kirby Smart. I have a partial season ticket package for the Braves and youngest son Greg and I will see lots of games this summer.

I’ll also attend the theater with older son Chris. We’ve made some great memories from our second-row Friday night seats at the Fox. I used to love going to the movies, but really, have you spotted anything at the local movie house that makes you say: “I really gotta see that!”

Hey Hollywood, we’re champing at the bit to pay $20 for a tub of popcorn. Just give us an excuse for a family movie night where the product on the screen doesn’t make us cringe.

I like a good explosion as much as the next guy. Just don’t gross me and my family out.

I grew up in Bakersfield, California, and I used to sell pork sausage to Merle Haggard (he liked the spicy stuff) and taught Buck Owens to play racquetball. Growing up, I’m ashamed that I didn’t appreciate Buck and Merle. We were much too cool to listen to that “Okie music.”

Just dumb kids, I reckon.

I’ve been married to the same woman, Vicki, for going on 43 years and get this, we have the same birthday. I’m an hour older so I’ll spare you the “robbing the cradle” jokes. We have two sons, Chris (25) and Greg (22).

I survived their learning to drive, never once taking solace with liquor or pills to calm my nerves. Now, they look at me with pity, really meaning it if they want to call me “the old man.”

I like to read books. Give me Rick Bragg, Michael Connelly, Tim Dorsey, James Lee Burke, Daniel Silva (we both went to Fresno State), Brad Thor and I’ll try to wear out my Kindle.

Right now, I’m immersed in “The Mosquito Bowl” by Bizz Bissinger, the author of “Friday Night Lights.” Think, a football game in the middle of World War II Okinawa.

I keep threatening to write a book and have received encouragement from authors. I think I’ll start with a collection of past columns, but just between us, the thought of sitting at a table and having me and my book ignored by others is more frightening than having an argument with those women on “The View.”

Tough to imagine a good outcome.

Settling into these new digs here feels like it will be refreshing. Personally, 2022 was a tough year. I started the year losing a kidney (renal cell carcinoma). Some robot named DaVinci tore that sucker out while I was stone cold asleep.

Before the operation, everyone said there was no problem. You can do just fine with one kidney. It was glaring that those who voiced that opinion owned both of their kidneys and their only brush with cancer came while munching on Corn Nuts and watching “Grey’s Anatomy.”

The end of the year saw me lose my 59-year-old baby brother, Marty. I was there at the end and got to hug his neck goodbye. He made me laugh so often and now, it just takes a thought or two, and I’ll laugh again.

Just like my kidney situation, I’m down to one brother, Matt.

I’m going to have to live with one of those, too. It’s like I find myself reminding him: Take care of yourself. You’re all I got.”