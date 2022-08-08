Opinion: So long, farewell to my time in local news

July 29 was a big day for me. In addition to being my 23rd birthday, it was also my last day with Appen Media.

Although my tenure in the newsroom was shorter than I initially expected, it gave me the opportunity to dive into the amazing Forsyth, North Fulton and Dunwoody communities and tell their stories from the inside out.

I arrived eager to explore local issues and how city councils or county commissions were handling them. Of course, government at every level is a complex patchwork of obscure committees, hundred-page documents and redacted records, often guarded by a communications department eager to put their spin on it.

When residents came to me with concerns about their local government, I often had to learn the facts — for the first time — right alongside them. Such was the case in my recent piece on Dunwoody’s plans for multiuse paths. It began with an email from a disconcerted resident, evolving into hours of interviews and scanning documents to conclude that the city was simply putting things on hold.

Amplifying local concerns is where I’ve found so much of my fulfillment as a journalist. In February, I reported on Forsyth County’s plans to sell off a portion of Denmark Park to purchase the Polo Fields. The issue divided the community, some of whom felt the Polo Fields were too important to the county’s identity to give up. Others wanted to honor the family that sold much of Denmark Park’s land to the county, by preserving and developing it into a community space.

County officials swore they just couldn’t find the money to preserve both properties. Until they did. I don’t know whether my reporting on the issue helped kick-start the county into finding a solution, but it was a privilege just to witness the community victory that truly left everyone happy.

Every community victory is worth noting and celebrating. One of my favorite pieces I’ve ever written was on The Sandwich Project, a group of Dunwoody neighbors who sought to feed the hungry and inadvertently started a grassroots effort that spread across Metro Atlanta, a victory for the thousands of folks who can’t always afford to put food on the table.

Despite not quite living in my coverage area — I live just across the Chattahoochee, in Duluth — becoming a part of the local community has been the highlight of my time here. Interviews I expected to last for 15 minutes turned into hour-long chats about bikes and beer. People I’d never met told me the stories of how they built their businesses. After meeting them just twice, I followed the Alpharetta City Council 130 miles up the road to cover their Greenville retreat and never felt out of place.

Of course, I can’t write this column without mentioning my political reporting. Always a passion of mine, I’ve had the privilege of being one of our premier political reporters here.

In addition to waiting for hours for Forsyth County to report its election results, I’ve had the opportunity to follow the governor around the area for every bill signing, rally and ribbon cutting I could track him to. I was also able to make a last-minute run to his Republican rival’s rally in Cumming, featuring the former first family.

To my chagrin, I haven’t seen too many other political candidates come to the area — at least up until my last day, when I was afforded one last hoorah as Herschel Walker brought his Senate campaign to Alpharetta. Thanks for the birthday present, Herschel.

This is as good a segue as any to reveal what the future holds for me: I’m returning to my alma mater, the University of Georgia, to pursue a master’s degree in political science. After that, we’ll just have to see what the future holds. If you want to keep up with my future endeavors, you can find me on Twitter @DrukmanJake.

North Metro won’t be left without the news in my absence. Two new stellar reporters, Alex Popp and Amber Perry, have just joined our newsroom and are already producing some amazing work, and Chamian Cruz continues to do just the same.

Thank you to everyone in the community who has made me feel so welcome in this role. It was truly an honor working with you.