Opinion: Smith’s Five & Ten Cent Store had everything you need

Smith’s Five & Ten Cent Store at the corner of Elizabeth Way and Canton Street in downtown Roswell was a small-town store that people relied on in a town of 2,000 people. The store was opened in 1946 by Ruben A. Smith (1911-2000). He rented the space from Arthur William Smith (no relation), owner of the nearby Smith Plantation built in 1845.
The historic building housing the store dates back to either the late 1860s or 1880 and was originally one story. At some point a second story, or loft, was added, which may have been used to store hay because there is evidence of a hay door. This raises the question about the original use of the building, possibly as a stable for the Smith Plantation. Through the decades, it has been home to a number of businesses including the Lyon’s Drug Store and a barber shop with public bath in the early 1900s, Gallery V art gallery and Bradford Florist in the 1980s, and most recently a water sports store. I believe that the building is named for Dr. G. T. Lyon who owned a local drug manufacturing company at the turn of the last century.
The store occupied two individual retail spaces separated by a 2-foot-thick wall and connected by a door. Portions of the walls have been removed exposing the original stacked stone covered with two inches of mortar on each side.
Smith’s Five & Ten Cent Store had just about everything a family needed, except food. One side carried dry goods such as buttons, zippers, thread, cloth and Simplicity patterns, because back then people made their own clothes. Also popular were dungarees, shirts, Buster Brown children’s shoes, and lingerie. The store sold window shades and 9x12 and 8x12 linoleum “rugs” rolled up in cardboard tubes.
The other side housed toys, housewares such as pots and pans, school supplies and paint.
Teenagers came in to buy plastic kits of model cars and airplanes, popular items in the 1950s and 1960s. Because these had to be assembled and painted, the store sold a lot of glue and hobby paint.
The business was open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. It was closed on Sunday due to blue laws that restricted many commercial activities on the Sabbath.
Ruben and his wife Ophelia (1913-2000) had six children, all of whom worked in the store as sales clerks. They also stocked shelves and swept.
“We kids had to do it all,” says namesake son Ruben Jr. “The worst was doing inventory January 1 and 2 with at least 1,000 items to count and record.”
Every Friday the store cashed paychecks for workers from the local Roswell Mill and Roswell Company (previously the Oxbow Pants Factory). Ruben walked to the Roswell Bank, the only bank in town, early Friday to get $2,000 in cash which he carried back to the store in a metal cash box. He carried the cash box home every night under his arm. He was never robbed even though people knew he had money in that box.
On Wednesday, all stores closed at 1 p.m., and Ruben would go to Atlanta to restock his merchandise. Saturday was the busiest day when people came to town from the surrounding area to shop.
“It was our make-or-break day,” says Ruben Jr.
Ruben’s store had a Coke machine and charged 5 cents a bottle. In 1960 The Coca-Cola Company increased the price to 10 cents which completely stopped Coke sales. After a few weeks, Coke reduced the price to 6 cents, and sales resumed.
In 1966 Ruben retired from the business and entered divinity school to become an ordained Baptist minister, preaching to seniors in retirement homes, until his death in 2000.
The building is now vacant, the interior stripped to the bare bones. The flooring is gone.
The plan is to have a restaurant occupy the highly desirable space in the heart of the vibrant downtown Roswell dining district.
Ruben Jr. became a minister in 1973. His first church was Grace Baptist Church in Roswell. Then, as is common in Baptist churches, Ruben Jr. served in several churches in Cherokee, Forsyth and Gilmer counties and now does interim church work as needed. He and his wife Connie now live on a farm in Waleska, a small community in northwestern Cherokee County.