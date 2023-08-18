Opinion: Smiles, not protests, at Braves’ Truist Park

The first day of August made itself known with the expected sweltering temperatures, parlayed with humidity making it feel like you were in a kiln.
Anyone not drenched with sweat could have very easily been one of those aliens some in Washington are trying to convince us does (or doesn’t) exist.
Maybe the UFOs are fiddling with our environment and should be taking credit for global warming. From my perch, I say “Nonsense!”
Like every year for as long as you and I can remember, this heat and humidity thing is and always has been a constant. No need to dress in layers unless you attend Christ the Redeemer in Dawsonville, where Father Higgins might have a little Eskimo in there with his Irish heritage.
But the chills and teeth-chattering are worth it as long as he keeps delivering some of the best, fiery messages from the pulpit I’ve ever had the pleasure to listen to.
All the perspiring was well worth the experience at Truist Park. Don’t believe it could have been better. As usual, the joint was bloated with another 40,000-plus fans, most of them arriving early to get in a little baseball watching before school started on August 3rd.
Ugh!
The stadium was overrun with youngsters. I was giddy, hopeful that maybe, just maybe, the young fans were there for some sort of public objection to going back to school in the heart of summertime.
Instead of a nostalgic Vietnam War era “Hell no, we won’t go,” the hearty “Go Braves!” ruled the evening.
There was literally nothing to protest within the Truist gates. As they have been doing all season, Atlanta’s team got outstanding pitching from mustachioed Spencer Strider, who struck out nine Angels, one of those whiffs being his 200th of the season.
The “Quadzilla” moniker fits because of Strider’s lower-body attributes. But he is a real monster to opposing batters. The kids love him and celebrated the Braves 5-1 win.
Adding to the festive environment was the ceremony honoring newly enshrined Hall of Fame first baseman Fred McGriff, whose always-smiling persona has always made him a personal favorite. McGriff’s recent Cooperstown enshrinement was long overdue and was a “good feeling” accomplishment that Braves fans, no matter their age, could share in and swap high fives. I felt fortunate to get one of the 15,000 bobbleheads that were distributed.
I found myself explaining why McGriff, who debuted in Atlanta the day the press box was set ablaze, was nicknamed “Crime Dog.” Apparently, the McGruff commercials have long been made extinct in favor of geckos and emus.
Another drawing card was manifested in the form of another monster, fittingly from Japan.
I don’t believe there is a better baseball player on the planet than Shohei Ohtani. Saying he’s a phenom is selling him short. He pitches and hits. More importantly to the team’s owner, he sells tickets and merchandise wherever the Angels play.
It was remarkable to see the sheer volume of Ohtani jerseys, Japan jerseys and hats touting the sizable star.
The jerseys threw me for a loop, though. I don’t believe they were real replicas. Otherwise, I wouldn’t have been able to read anything written in Japanese.
Both are remarkable, one already with a plaque in Cooperstown and the other a sure bet when he retires.
Ohtani’s effort and proficiency, whether it be with a bat or on the mound, is something that is an honor to experience. McGriff constantly looks so darned happy all the time.
As a lifelong baseball fan, the thing I most appreciate is that I can’t remember anything negative being said or written about either of these superstars. Both players wear smiles seemingly 24/7.
Wonder if they’d be so happy if they had to go back to school the first week in August?