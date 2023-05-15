Opinion: ‘Smart’ Declan’s journey; A heartwarming Mulligan

Before you read another word, put down this newspaper and grab a box of tissues. I’m pretty sure you’re going to need them after reading this. But don’t worry, like me, you’ll be unleashing tears of joy.
It’s safe to say, when sitting down to write a column, there is angst that comes from just finding the right words. Then there are occasions, like this week, when the column writes you.
Let’s get to it: In a nutshell, 3-year-old Declan Demory Wetz should probably be a memory. He should be a tragic statistic that reminds us of the societal scourge that is drug addiction. Instead, on February 3, Declan officially became an integral part of Ginger and Mike Wetz’s Cumming family.
Declan was born severely addicted to a plethora of prescription pain medications, the ones you read about. You believe there’s a buffer and no way anything like this could affect you. Sadly, swallowing pills is small stuff when it takes in all that is involved.
Declan’s birth mother was Ginger’s sister, Jerilyn, a bright vibrant nurse who, in Ginger’s words, “got in with a bad crowd.” As a nurse with all kinds of drugs so readily accessible, the monkey on Jerilyn’s back, coupled with shady friends, just wouldn’t let go. It wasn’t a fair fight. Jerilyn, 26, died last August.
“She would have been a fantastic mom,” Ginger lamented.
For Declan, his first weeks were spent in a Nashville neonatal intensive care unit. He weighed a mere 5 pounds when he turned 6 weeks old. There were no guarantees he would get to go home. And even if he did get released, where was he going to lay his head at night?
And that’s where Ginger and Mike did what can only be termed “the right thing.” There was a fight brewing, with Declan as the prize. They had experience as parents having raised Noah (now 20) and Liam (13). Why not one more?
Going through the courts, attaining guardianship and eventually custody, Ginger wanted Declan to have a fighting chance. Besides, “he’s the smartest kid I’ve ever seen.”
And she should know. See, here’s another twist to the story: Ginger works for the Forsyth County School District, and to stay home and kickstart Declan’s development she would have had to quit her job. No way to be a working mom when there was such a worthwhile toddler project at home.
Believing that God knows what He’s doing, COVID was unleashed at a most opportune time for the Wetz family. Ginger could stay home and give Declan a ton of the TLC he missed out on in the NICU and the time after that.
Ginger’s faith that Jerilyn would get better was a false hope. Disappointment? Sure. But Ginger firmly believes “God has had a hand in all this,” adding Declan is “way too smart.”
It’s natural that Declan has a few issues. That’s to be expected when you come into the world addicted to that terrible poison. But as far as being adjusted to his family, he’s all-in. All through this, there have been good days and bad days.
Declan, early in the adoption process when Ginger and Mike were unsure of how things would turn out, sealed the deal for the couple. One day he called Ginger “Lovey.” Mike was “Gunkle,” which is Declan-speak for Grumpy Uncle. Now maybe you can see Ginger knows what she’s talking about with her “smart” assessment.
Through all the evaluations from the Forsyth County Schools, there’s no way Declan will be in Special Education classes. There’s that “too smart” problem again.
Declan’s brothers play soccer. I asked Ginger, who has prepared my taxes for more than 20 years, if she had thought about putting a golf club in Declan’s hands.
So far, his life has been a fantastic Mulligan.