Opinion: Smallpox history seems familiar

There were people on both sides of the smallpox vaccine debate. A Sept. 7, 1891, Atlanta Constitution column, “Against Vaccination,” featured a lengthy letter from a citizen strongly opposed to vaccination and Atlanta’s rule that students could not attend without vaccination.

The letter is followed by an explanation and opinion by Dr. J. B. Baird, secretary of the Board of Health:

“The more the people become enlightened, the more they believe in it and know its worth. And, if proof is wanted of its benefits to humanity, thousands and thousands can be given. It’s foolishness to argue otherwise, and there’s no clearer part of the study of medicine.”

Nine years earlier, Atlanta Superintendent of Schools William Franklin Slaton stated that every child in Atlanta schools was vaccinated against smallpox. When one student’s family asked for her not to be vaccinated, she was removed from school. (Atlanta Constitution, April 28, 1882)

A notice titled “Public Schools” on Aug. 31, 1882, informed the public that the “Office of Superintendent, 75 E. Mitchell, will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the next three days. Persons applying for school tickets must bring certificate of vaccination.”

Whether the vaccine was required or even available to the small communities surrounding Atlanta, I do not know. Family and cemetery history tell us that smallpox was causing devastation to these communities.

At Nancy Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Brookhaven, Solomon Goodwin was buried in 1849 and is believed to have died of smallpox. Goodwin was later reinterred on Goodwin land along Peachtree Road only to be later moved back to Nancy Creek Cemetery. (“The History of DeKalb County, Georgia 1822-1900, Vivian Price)

In Dunwoody, the Bennett-Rainey Cemetery and Donaldson Cemetery had their beginnings around the time of a smallpox epidemic. The Bennett-Rainey Cemetery was referred to as a smallpox cemetery by Franklin Garrett, Atlanta historian who documented cemeteries in DeKalb County in 1931. (Atlanta History Center, Franklin Garrett necrology, 1931)

Fannie Adams, Lonnie Adams, Maggie Adams and Minnie Adams all succumbed to the disease around 1884 and 1885 and are buried at Bennett-Rainey Cemetery, a small, unmarked cemetery along North Shallowford Road.

The Donaldson Cemetery, adjacent to Donaldson-Bannister Farm, includes the grave of Nuty A. Donaldson who died in 1883. She was the daughter of original owners William J. Donaldson and Millie Adams Donaldson. On her marker are the words “died from smallpox.”

Smallpox began over 3,000 years ago according to cdc.gov. Dr. Edward Jenner’s discoveries in 1796 led to a vaccine. Concentrated efforts by the World Health Organization to eradicate smallpox began in 1959. By 1966, smallpox was considered eliminated in North America and Europe. The Intensified Eradication Program began the next year, and in 1980 the World Health Organization declared smallpox eradicated.

The first year that smallpox vaccine was not given to children routinely was 1972. Those who were born before then usually have a small circle scar on their arm as a reminder of their smallpox vaccine.