Opinion: Sinclair gas station with Dino stood at Dunwoody crossroads

A Sinclair gas station, often referred to as a filling station, once sat on the northwest corner of Chamblee Dunwoody and Mount Vernon roads, where Dunkin Donuts is today. The iconic Sinclair sign featuring Dino the dinosaur was placed facing Mount Vernon Road.
Jane Autry grew up in Dunwoody and remembered that Travis Eidson managed the Sinclair station, following his service in the Army from 1951 to 1953.
Harry Ford Sinclair founded Sinclair Oil in 1916. He was working as a pharmacist, the career his father wanted for him, but wanted to explore other ways to make money. He began buying and selling small oil leases and established Sinclair Oil & Refining Corporation. (sinclairoil.com)
In 1930, his advertisers developed the idea of a green dinosaur named Dino as a symbol for Sinclair. The company’s reasoning for the mascot was a belief that Pennsylvania grade crudes were formed during the age of dinosaurs.
The company started out with several dinosaurs, but landed on the Apatosaurus, a favorite of the public. Originally, they referred to the dinosaur mascot as a Brontosaurus, but after many years of new scientific findings, it is now identified as Apatosaurus.
Sinclair created a giant life-like papier mache Dino the dinosaur for the Chicago World’s Fair in 1933 and 1934. Dino appeared in the 1963 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and for several years after. Then, after being absent for many years, Dino made a comeback in 2016 to celebrate 100 years for Sinclair Oil.
Ken Anderson shared a photograph with me of the intersection of Chamblee Dunwoody Road and Mount Vernon Road in 2009. He described each corner of the intersection. Thompson’s country store and post office is on one corner, the Cheek mills and later Phillips 66 on another corner, the Cheek-Spruill Farmhouse on another, and Sinclair gas station on the last corner. The Sinclair sign is barely visible in the photograph.
The only other photograph of the station known to me was also shared by Ken Anderson and a member of the Kirby family. It shows a group of young men standing outside the Sinclair station of Dunwoody.
You may remember other Sinclair stations and their iconic dinosaur from where you grew up. I recall the Sinclair station on LaVista Road near Northlake Mall and Briarcliff Village in Atlanta. According to sinclairoil.com, the closest Sinclair gas station to Atlanta today is in Culleoka, Tennessee.
According to Jim Cowart, it was the Sinclair gasoline station where Cowart spoke to Carey Spruill about his land on Ashford Dunwoody Road. Cowart said, “Mr. Spruill, I’m Jim Cowart,” to which Spruill replied, “Yes, I’ve seen you over at the store.” The store was the Sinclair station. Cowart found out Spruill was considering selling 90 acres on Ashford Dunwoody Road to an apartment developer because the taxes were so high. This conversation led to the development of Perimeter Mall.
You can email Valerie at pasttensega@gmail.com or visit her website at pasttensega.com.