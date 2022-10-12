Opinion: Saving souls and saving lives in Crabapple

Crabapple is a place people love to visit or come home to. It has a traditional small-town Georgia feel with more than just a touch of modern. Featuring a village green with constantly changing events and trendy shops opening in rapid succession, Crabapple is truly one of North Fulton’s most unique communities.

Most of Crabapple is in the city of Milton, but Alpharetta and Roswell also lay claim to portions.

Ron Wallace, local business leader and chairman of the governor’s commission to form the City of Milton says “The borders of Crabapple are irregular at best. They are the result of previous annexations and high level give and take negotiations when Milton was created in 2006 out of the unincorporated part of northern Fulton County and portions of Alpharetta and Roswell.”

Smack-dab in the middle of Milton's Crabapple community is a 1.8-acre landmass belonging to neighboring Alpharetta with a brick building on it with just enough history and mystery to make it interesting. What is it? Where did it come from? Let’s find out.

Situated at the corner of Crabapple Road and Broadwell Road the building’s history dates back to 1892 when the Crabapple Baptist Church was organized with 21 members. Many area pioneer families provided charter members including families with names such as Broadwell, Dorris, Bates, Cowart, Rucker and others. The land for the church was donated by J.W. Broadwell and E.E. Broadwell. The first building, a meeting house, was constructed of locally made bricks by J. (John) B. Broadwell, one of the area’s most prominent farmers, at a cost of $675. (In those days, men were generally known by their initials.)

As the church expanded, new facilities were added or replaced existing facilities. In 1940 a Sunday School building was constructed at the rear of the sanctuary. In 1959 an educational building was added which was replaced 10 years later. In 1982 a Family Life Center with a commercial kitchen and gymnasium with basketball court was opened.

In 1992 the church broke ground for a new church on the ten-acre site of the old Northwestern School property a fraction of a mile north on Birmingham Highway, property that the church had purchased from Fulton County some years earlier and used as a “north campus.” The new facility was officially dedicated in 1998.

The City of Alpharetta purchased the land and three buildings from the church in 1996 for $1.1 million, with plans to turn the facility into a Crabapple Government Center, with expanded court facilities and critically needed office space.

Soon after the purchase, a senior center was opened in the building which after more than 25 years still provides a range of services and activities.

C.V. Dinsmore handled the sale of the property to the City of Alpharetta. A descendant of two pioneering families going back to 1834, the William Dinsmore and Abner Philipps families, C.V. says “The senior center was a Godsend for Crabapple. It gave local seniors a place to go.”

Not widely known is that the city built two holding cells under the courtroom to handle prisoners waiting overnight to go upstairs to appear in court. The cells were never used because Alpharetta decided to transport prisoners from its main jail directly to Crabapple Municipal Court for appearances. Today the courtroom has been modified to be part of a facility used for hands-on training of Alpharetta and Milton police officers for simulated real-life situations police may deal with.

“The building started out saving souls. Now it is dedicated to saving lives,” says Milton Police Officer Charles Fannon.

The beautiful gymnasium has had a lot of use over the years. The Alpharetta’s Recreation and Parks Department uses it these days for adult and youth basketball leagues and adult and junior (age 13 and up) Brazilian jujitsu programs.

Lionheart Works occupies part of the building. The organization offers individualized vocational programs for young adults with autism and other neurodevelopmental differences.

“Then we match them with employment opportunities in the community,” according to Director Heather Wagner. Among their unique programs is a 24/7 internet radio station operated by young people with music and local interviews of community partners. To listen, go to www.lionheartradiousa.com.

Meanwhile, the church has continued to change. In June 2022 The Crabapple First Baptist Church and the Grace Church of Alpharetta merged congregations to create the Milton Community Church.

So, there is much more than meets the eye in this historic building on an Alpharetta “island” in the midst of Crabapple, Milton, Georgia.