Opinion: Sandy Springs looks forward to opportunities, challenges

As we move into 2023, the city is accelerating plans to extend the City Springs campus south across Mt. Vernon Highway to Hildebrand and in the triangle fronting Roswell Road. We have acquired the needed property and completed a conceptual plan for a hotel, more shops, restaurants, greenspace (including a Veterans Park), and residential options with an emphasis on ownership over rental.
City Springs’ success has drawn strong interest, so several aspiring partners are vying to produce City Springs 2.0, and early in 2023 we will winnow the proposer list to six potential partners to produce more detailed plans. We plan a final selection after public vetting in the first quarter of 2023.
The goal is to expand City Springs’s walkable, family-friendly environment and continue the steady redevelopment of our downtown.
The inflation roiling the general economy is drastically impacting city-sponsored construction. For example, one project estimated to cost around $6 million a year ago is now projected at $8 million, and if delayed until late 2023 will likely cost at least $9 million—a 50 percent increase in two years!
This phenomenon impacts all construction categories – roads, parks, storm sewers, buildings and sidewalks. In 2023, we may be forced to jettison projects, reduce their scope, delay them hoping prices moderate or find other ways to deliver capital projects at less cost.
While we face complications and increasing costs, simply stopping and trusting things are better next year is not acceptable either.
We are pushing forward infrastructure projects funded both by TSPLOST and our capital program, though rising costs may entail some adjustments and a little more inconvenience. Same for our new public safety headquarters.
The Veterans Park across from City Springs begins final construction in a matter of days with an expected November 2023 opening. Clearly, GDOT’s work on Ga. 400 and 285 is moving forward producing new, complex and confusing mobility difficulties.
After 50-years, we are finally in significant discussions with the City of Atlanta about our water system, so thanks to Mayor Dickens and his team for taking our concerns seriously and exploring solutions. Where we end up, time will tell. Yet, these are the first constructive conversations with Atlanta on this issue, and we hope 2023 brings a solution.
In 2022, we had grueling negotiations with Fulton County over Local Option Sales Tax revenues, a once-a-decade resource discussion. The city’s fiscal impact is minimal in the early years, but we benefit less from growth in the out-years, a real concern in high inflationary times. Next, we negotiate the service delivery strategy where we decide what services our citizens can expect as the county’s portion grows.
We closed 2022 as one of only six Georgia cities with a Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s AAA bond rating, which means our financial credentials are gold plated, a great distinction for our community.
As we face 2023, our challenges are great, but our opportunities are greater. Our goal remains to make Sandy Springs the model others look to for effectiveness, efficiency, and quality of life.