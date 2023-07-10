Opinion: Sacred Harp preserves Alpharetta tradition

This June marked the 155th anniversary of the June Singing held in Alpharetta, the longest running public event in the city’s history. It dates back to 1868 a decade after Alpharetta became the seat for Milton County. Alpharetta had fewer than 300 residents.

Sacred Harp singing is a special and unique kind of acapella harmony using only four notes. It originated in England, was popular in Ireland and Scotland, then migrated to New England before moving to the rural South where it became firmly established. The “June Singing” in Alpharetta was not only an all-day event for singing hymns, it was also a social happening with families enjoying picnic lunches and meeting with friends and neighbors. At its heyday in the early 1900s, several thousand people would travel to Alpharetta in their buggies and wagons to gather every second Sunday in June.

Local historian Connie Mashburn wrote an article about the June Singing in his book “Alpharetta, Milton County – The Early Years,” in which he quoted George D. Rucker, publisher of the Alpharetta Free Press. In an article written in 1923, Rucker said “The Alpharetta 1923 June Singing has just passed. There were several thousand people present, and it was a well behaved crowd, considering the size of it. The men were sober and in a good humor, and the women were well dressed and happy, bringing their many baskets of good eats. We hope they will continue to come here from year to year, as long as people’s hearts are touched by old-time songs.”

Sometimes called “fa-so-la” singing or “shape-note singing,” the music got its name from “The Sacred Harp” hymnal tune book by B.F. White published in 1844. It uses a system of four printed shapes, instead of standard music notation, to help those who don’t know how to read music. The book and subsequent revisions helped promote shape note singing throughout the South.

In the songbook, each of the four voice parts, base, tenor, alto and treble, is printed on a separate musical staff. Singers sit or stand in a square facing the center with each group corresponding to one of the four singing group harmonies. Each singing group has its own melody which adds to the unique sound. Singers sing the notes to the hymn first using the shapes (fa, sol, la, mi) before singing the written lyrics.

A singer will stand in the middle of the group and lead a few songs before turning the floor over to another volunteer who will select a few more songs from the song book. Anyone is welcome to join the singers. There are no rehearsals, and unlike a choir, there are no members who must be present. While interested people are welcome to come to listen, there is no formal audience. Singers are singing for themselves.

The June Singing is an annual event held at the City Hall in Alpharetta. This year’s program, held June 11, was in the rotunda which magnifies the sound of the music manyfold. The 15 singers at this year’s event sounded to me like the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. The music is loud, bold and clearly heartfelt.

Although the songs are hymns, the June Singing is not affiliated with a specific church. One exception is Boiling Springs Primitive Baptist Church founded in 1837 in today’s City of Milton and some other Primitive Baptist Churches, which included Sacred Harp singing in every Sunday service. Boiling Springs Primitive Baptist Church Elder Randall Cagle, says “Every Sunday when I was growing up, we sang Sacred Harp for an hour as part of the church service.”

As was true with the June Singing, competition from movies, television and other distractions reduced participation over the years. It is no longer part of the Boiling Springs Primitive Baptist Church service and the number of singers has been drastically reduced at the June Singing.

Faye Holbrook, Chairman of the June Singing, says “For the singers it is pure love of the music. The music is deeply felt. Our goal is to keep Sacred Harp alive for generations that come after us.”

People who are interested in knowing more about the June Singing can contact Faye Holbrook at fholbrook218@gmail.com. For general information about Sacred Harp singing in Georgia go to www.atlantasacredharp.org.