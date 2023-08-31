Opinion: Roxy kills a Copperhead in a late-night battle

The way I see it, there are three ways to look at snakes.
There are those who pay the creatures no mind.
Others are fascinated and will participate on social media sites trying to one-up one another when it comes to identifying whether you’ll be close to bodily harm should you step on one like it while walking barefoot in the yard.
But majority rules whenever folks are anywhere near one of these slithering creatures. They refuse to leave the house until someone has blasted the reptile to smithereens. They’re the ones who quote the Bible about snakes being “evil,” quoting Genesis and relaying how the no-good belly-crawler tricked Eve and now we have a passel of bad things because Eve didn’t refuse the apple.
In my house, everyone except me is scared to death every time someone says there is a snake in Forsyth County. We used to have a big, gorgeous white king snake that would use our yard as a thoroughfare every summer.
“Welcome back, Whitey,” I would say. “Help yourself. Treat our lot like it’s your own Golden Corral.”
Vicki and the boys, whenever there is a snake on the premises, lock the doors, close the shutters and turn out the lights, refusing to go outside until Dad has given assurances that “Mr. No Shoulders” has departed.
My brother Matt refuses to visit because there are snakes in Georgia. I’ve told him you can step around a snake to avoid it. How can you dodge an earthquake.
So far, you’re probably thinking: “Okay, he’s a little goofy and kinda likes good snakes that eat bugs and whatnots.”
A recent occurrence in the neighborhood could have turned out a lot worse. In summary, there was an encounter where the final score turned out to be Roxy, the 80-pound pit bull-mix, besting a Copperhead in a fight to the finish.
As part of a bedtime ritual, neighbors Josh and Alethea let Roxy out to do her business before bedtime. Roxy didn’t want to go to bed, instead staring at the grass.
Josh said she was very lethargic and not herself. She was producing a Niagara Falls amount of drool and still staring out into the yard.
If Roxy was a boxer, she would have been dancing with her arms stretched to the sky like she was Muhammad Ali after a win.
Josh investigated, grabbing a flashlight, paying little mind to the stick in the yard. After all, the stick wasn’t moving. Roxy had vanquished a six-foot Copperhead, but not before the snake bit Roxy an estimated five times.
It must’ve been a whale of battle. Roxy was hurting and needed help. It took two vials of antivenin and a stay at All Pets in Alpharetta, a facility that luckily had the antidote to the poison that was coursing through Roxy’s body. She was discharged after a night of treatment and came home.
She was in excellent hands. After all, Alethea is a nurse. Roxy received antibiotics and there was no sign of infection or necrosis. All told, with the antivenin costing $495 a vial, the entire episode cost Josh and Alethea around $2,000.
It was a most unfortunate encounter and the snake didn’t mean to put a hurtin’ on Roxy. After all, it was just being a snake. And now it’s a hatband.
Copperheads are around these parts, and they aren’t looking for a fight. If you see one, don’t shoot it, unless it’s with a water hose. They just want to eat a mouse or a frog.