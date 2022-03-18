Opinion: Remembering the Regenstein home

After writing about the historic Atlanta store Regenstein’s, and the Regenstein family who lived on Mount Vernon Road, I heard from Barbara Regenstein. Barbara is the daughter of Jean and Robert Regenstein and grew up in the house at 1214 Mount Vernon Highway along with her sister Susan.

Robert and Jean Regenstein met at Barksdale Field in Shreveport, Louisiana where he was serving in the Army Air Corps. He was a lieutenant when they married in Valdosta, Georgia, in 1942. In 1946, the couple bought a home on 10 acres along Mount Vernon Highway in Sandy Springs.

The Regenstein property had 7 acres of pasture, an orchard, barbeque pit, and badminton court. The couple started out with cows at their country home, but they later kept horses. Barbara remembers she and her sister Susan riding horseback from their home to Thompson’s country store at Mount Vernon Road and Chamblee Dunwoody Road.

One of the girls’ favorite past times was playing under the large fort formed by the muscadine arbor in their yard.

Major and Marie Payne were neighbors of the Regenstein family. The Payne home was on Mount Vernon in the area that crosses Ga. 400 today. The home was an 1869 farmhouse previously owned by Walter and Harriet Austin Williams and relocated in 1985 to Sandy Springs Circle.

The Glenn family lived down Abernathy Road. Their son kept sheep for his 4H project on the Regenstein property. George and Polly Coleman lived directly across from the Regenstein driveway. George Coleman built their Mount Vernon home, as well as their next home. Polly Coleman was an organist who performed in the community. Other neighbors were the Ruckers and Fergusons.

Nearby on Spalding Drive was the home and horse farm of the Christian family, where Barbara’s parents sometimes bought horses. Jean Regenstein once brought home two horses from the Christian farm, holding the rope out the window of the car.

Jean Regenstein was a founding member of St. Jude’s Catholic Church. Barbara recalls attending fundraising events for the church including pancake breakfasts at Guy Webb School on Hammond Drive near where Ga. 400 is today. Jean was also active in the Sandy Springs Garden Club.

Robert Regenstein was a leader in the Kiwanis Club, DeKalb Hospital Authority and at Pace Academy where Barbara and Susan went to school. He was on the Board of Directors of C&S Bank.

A few of the women who worked at Regenstein’s purchased a baby-size baseball uniform for Barbara, and her parents brought her to the Sandy Springs field dressed in the baseball uniform. Robert Regenstein was an umpire at the baseball field.

Robert Regenstein was instrumental in bringing City of Atlanta water to Sandy Springs. A celebration was held on July 4, 1950, with a baseball game and square dance. Atlanta Mayor William B. Hartsfield was there to turn on the water along with leaders of Sandy Springs. However, the Regenstein family continued to use well water on their Sandy Springs property.

The Regensteins lived in their Mount Vernon home until 1979. Barbara looks back at her childhood on Mount Vernon Road fondly.

“We had lots of fun!” she said. “We played baseball in our front yard, which was so big no one could hit a ball into the street…therefore no worry about cars. It was a great place to grow up.”