Opinion: Reading on the porch

I’ve lazed away many a day reading on my screened porch. Picture the ceiling fan turning overhead and a book in my hands as I relax on the cushioned glider. When my eyes grow heavy, I mark my place in the book and stretch out for a brief nap. Sometimes, Puddin’ the cat joins me. Other times, the twittering birds are my only companions. Sounds like heaven, doesn’t it?
My recent reads carried me away to France and England. One was deadly serious, the other more lighthearted. I think the saying “variety is the spice of life” applies to reading material too.
“The Paris Library”
by Janet Skeslien Charles
Tragic yet inspiring. Characters who stay with you, both real and fictional.
This is the account of how "real people" worked to ensure the survival of the American Library in Paris as the Nazis occupied the city and destroyed other libraries – but not this one. By "real people" I mean those who were there, people whose actual stories are woven together to bring the tale to life.
The first-person narrators are fictional – a young woman in WW II Paris and a high school girl in Montana in the 1980s. The story moves back and forth between the two narrators and eras. As an avid reader, I treasured the book titles and quotes scattered throughout as much as I did the story.
Having only recently read a tale of French resistance fighters, I realized that the librarians were resistance fighters in their own way. They may not have picked up weapons, but they stood their ground not only to preserve the books but in their clandestine work to provide reading material to subscribers whom the Nazis banned from the library. This is a tale of courage and conviction that I highly recommend.
“Murder at Mallowan Hall”
by Colleen Cambridge
What could be better than a mystery set at the manor house of Agatha Christie and her second husband, archaeologist Max Mallowan? A highly capable and intelligent housekeeper who turns amateur sleuth, that’s what! Very little of Phyllida Bright's back story is revealed, but we know she met Dame Agatha during the war, and they have remained friends. She has read all of the Christie books and is a fan of Hercule Poirot. Thus, she employs his sleuthing methods as she goes about solving the mystery of the dead body she finds in the library of her employer's home.
I can't wait for the next book, in which I'm sure the author will share more of Phyllida's history and develop the other characters introduced here--handsome Dr. Bhatt, the irascible butler, and the enigmatic chauffeur.
Now, I’ve been at my desk most of the day, and I hear the porch and another book calling. Late afternoon on the porch seems like a grand idea. Wouldn’t you agree?
