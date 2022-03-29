Opinion: Reader generosity can help spread the word

Appen Media’s newspapers are home delivered by 24 people to 95,000 homes each week. To put that in some context for you, it takes about an hour to bag and deliver just 300 homes.

Each week, our newspapers arrive back from our commercial printer Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Our carriers meet the truck at our warehouse, usually about 4 a.m., load their cars with newspaper bundles and the small plastic bags they are inserted into, and head out to their assigned neighborhoods.

Our coverage area includes Alpharetta, Roswell, Johns Creek, south Forsyth County, Milton and Dunwoody.

It is long and monotonous work. House after house, newspaper after newspaper, our carriers make their way through metro Atlanta and often finish their routes well into the night.

We have delivered our newspapers directly to residents’ driveways at no cost for 32 years. It is a business model (free) that has its disadvantages, but it remains important to us that each community have unfettered access to the information found on each page.

For the same reasons, as technology made advancements and more people began to consume their news online, we kept our website paywall free and installed no limitations to access any of our articles.

Readers often ask me if there are ways they can help support their local newspaper and the articles that help to bind our community together and inform so many people about their local government, businesses, public safety and schools.

Thus far, I’ve avoided taking you up on the offer. We have been able to keep the lights on largely through advertising support, which you all – our readers – have embraced and justified by, in turn, supporting our advertisers.

However, with recent increases in the cost of gasoline, I want to take you up on your offer to help and ask you to support our newspaper delivery folks. We supplement their pay with a gas stipend, but your support would go a long way, too, in helping to weather the storm.

I do not make this ask lightly. I know that you are incurring additional household expenses, too.

But if you have ever enjoyed one of our newspapers with a cup of coffee in the morning, read an article that taught you something new about your community, or got involved in a cause that you may have been unaware of otherwise, please consider putting a couple extra dollars in the pockets of the person who helped to deliver it to your driveway.

Consider it a tip for years of vital information and service to your community.

To contribute: Go to appenmedia.com/deliverytip and enter any amount to pay with a credit card. Or you can mail a check to Appen Media Group, C/O Newspaper Delivery Tip, 319 North Main Street, Alpharetta, GA 30009. 100% of every dollar you give is dividing evenly amongst our 24 newspaper delivery folks. To kick off the fund, I am also personally kicking in $1,000.

On behalf of Adrian, Aldo, Anthony, Kendra, Charles, Cindy, Deanna, Danelle, Paul, Ilka, Kangni, Moro, Oloh, Roger, Terry, Stephen, Ashley, Joanna, Anna, Chris, Nina, Guy, Jane and Michael – thank you!