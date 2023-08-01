Opinion: Ray Appen column was a joy to read Mr. Appen!

I’ve enjoyed Appen Media, especially your columns, over the years, but I wanted to let you know how much I enjoyed your recent column, "A day in the life outside the shell we call home." This piece was a perfect example of your exceptional writing. I found it beautifully warm and engaging, and highly relatable. You really do have a way with words and I’m a huge fan!

Opinion: A day in the life outside the shell we call home "My default is to not be that social, probably to the point of being at a minimum an introvert if not downright anti-social. Yet, almost without fail, when I step outside of my default, I end up being pleasantly surprised."

And keep up the good work you’re doing with your in-depth coverage of Roswell’s mayor and City Council. Your paper is doing a fine job staying on top of things, and the writing has been fair, accurate, and timely. Thank you for that.

I appreciate all that you and your team are doing to serve our community. We need your voice!

— Joanne Simmons, Roswell