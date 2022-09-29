Opinion: Random thoughts as summer draws to a close

Things have changed a lot over my lifetime. If my parents were “The Greatest Generation,” I’m in the not-so-great “Metamorphic Generation,” those who have ridden the tide of major changes, from Big Chief tablets to desktop computers.
Speaking of generations, what do they call “yuppies” today? That pejorative term first surfaced in the mid-’80s referring to young urban professionals, people about my age, maybe a bit younger. Locally, it carried images of backward ballcaps, Beamers and Buckhead.
Today, I’m not sure what you do to show you’re a yuppie or if you even want to.
Making a living
The deck is stacked against young people pursuing the American dream of home ownership. Even those with the best prospects for landing a good job are hard pressed to save up for a down payment on a house.
Not only have home prices skyrocketed, interest rates are climbing, too.
Add in the increased cost of childcare, sticker shock on new and used cars, and it’s a wonder young people can make it at all.
Maybe it’s time to redefine the American dream.
My pitch would be for someone smarter than me to impress on our youth the importance of an education. While we’re arguing about books in libraries, we should also be helping educators engage students and impress on them the value of learning.
Hot wings
It wasn’t until I moved to Atlanta some 35 years ago that I stumbled across the barroom craze that requires gnawing your way down to a morsel on the skimpiest portion of poultry. Hot wings sure look appetizing, and they smell savory, but they’ve always seemed a lot more trouble than they’re worth.
It’s gratifying that most places serve them with celery, so you can keep up your strength mining for that sliver of meat.
Another food staple
Supermarkets – especially those poorly staffed – should set up special lanes for customers who buy ice cream. These lanes should be limited to those with maybe a dozen items, and they should have chip card testing devices behind the conveyor belt so customers can ensure their purchase goes smoothly when it matters. If room allows, they should also have a price check apparatus to avoid confrontations at the end of the line.
Some grocery stores now sell insulated bags to stow your frozen goods while you wait at checkout. If you want to bring home a rotisserie chicken, you’ll need two bags.
This is a new problem. I don’t ever remember facing the threat of melted ice cream before.
Health portals
It seems only yesterday that President Obama hailed innovations in healthcare that would reduce medical costs throughout the industry.
Not long after, hospitals and doctor’s offices introduced the health portal, a terrestrial black hole that captures and swallows everything you put near it, never to be seen again.
Countless times, I’ve filled out paperwork on a health portal ahead of an appointment, only to be handed a clipboard at the office with the same documents that must be completed before I’m ushered back. Not only that, but each subsequent visit I’m forced to fill out the same paperwork, answering the same questions I answered a few weeks earlier.
There is one place I go to get MRIs. In addition to the reams of paperwork I fill out, I also must answer questions from the person behind the reception desk.
Amid the other personal inquiries, she always asks: “Are you afraid of falling?”
I never know how to answer that.
“Who isn’t?”