Opinion: Ramsey home and lake along Chestnut Ridge Drive

The home of Cecil H. and Nan Inglis Ramsey sat behind the Dunwoody School on land they purchased from the Cheek family in 1941. Their address was 1434 Womack Road, and their property included what is now Chestnut Ridge Drive and Joberry Court. Dunwoody School was the only school in the community at the time.

The Ramsey property also bordered with a home built by Joberry Cheek along Mount Vernon Road, about where Panera Bread now stands. Cheek died in 1935, but his daughter Lizzie continued to live in the home until her death in 1978.

Cecil Ramsey was born in 1902 in the small town of Sylvester, Georgia. He came to Atlanta to attend Georgia Tech, graduating in 1923. He began his career as a construction engineer for the Gilbert Beers Company. Later he became a partner in Hardin-Ramsey Construction Company, located on Spring Street.

Nan Inglis moved to Atlanta from Savannah, and the couple married in 1930. The description of the bride’s attire and flowers is detailed in the Feb. 4, 1930, Atlanta Constitution, as was customary at the time. “She was never more beautiful than in her nuptial costume, which was a gray and green tweed suit. She wore a becoming hat of green felt and straw. Her corsage was of orchids and valley lilies.”

Ramsey planned and supervised the construction of his family’s Dunwoody home. The home is described in “The Story of Dunwoody,” by Ethel W. Spruill and Elizabeth Davis, “The floors were put together with walnut pegs, not a nail being used. The home was one of the show places of the community.” Dunwoody was primarily a farming community in the 1940s.

The Ramseys had four sons who all attended Dunwoody School. Nan Ramsey was a leader of the PTA. During a time that Principal Elizabeth Davis was needed to teach 6th and 7th grade, Nan Ramsey handled buying supplies and bookkeeping for the school. The Ramsey boys attended high school at Marist in Atlanta.

The Ramseys dug a lake on their property, a popular place for the children of Dunwoody to swim. Carlton Renfroe grew up on Tilly Mill Road and remembered swimming at the Ramsey Lake, as does Keller Henderson Barron who grew up nearby.

Nan Ramsey was one of the founding members of St. Martin the Fields Church, the first Episcopal church in the area. She donated the altar. Later, she purchased a stone from the original St. Martin in the Fields in London, and the stone was placed as the cornerstone of the church on Ashford Dunwoody Road.

Developer and builder Jim Cowart owned the Ramsey property by the early 1970s. In 1977, he developed Chestnut Ridge Drive and Joberry Court.