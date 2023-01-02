Opinion: Proper grammar never gets old

I just read Ray Appen’s column on grammar in the Forsyth Herald. Kudos. The decrease in correct grammar, not only in speech but in writing, is disturbing. Defenders say we have a marvelously elastic language and it's always changing, etc. While there is truth in the natural evolution of word meanings and use, grammar is a different matter. And an increasing failure to use correct grammar negatively impacts our ability to communicate and to understand others.

The letters we have of Civil War soldiers, even if they are not entirely representative of the population, do suggest a thoughtfulness, understanding and ability for expression far higher than the average college graduate today.

I tend to be wordy myself, and must take care. In my work writing, I use such aids as Grammargirl.com and now even Grammarly!

My biggest peeve lately is the "Me and him" subject construct I seem to hear all the time. Not only should it be "I" and "he" but the "he" should be placed first out of common courtesy (which might even help people to remember the subject/object difference). But it's "me" first these days, in more ways than one.

I diagrammed sentences in school, and better, was lucky to have married a girl who grew up in Catholic school and was made to diagram sentences a lot! Children growing up in our house got edited by me for content and flow, and their mother for clear, concise, grammatically correct writing!

Anyway thanks for your column. You may be playing "Nearer My God to Thee" on the deck of the Titanic, but that's the way to go down!

Rob Rogers

Cumming