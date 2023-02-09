Opinion: Progress in the form of traffic woes

Oftentimes, standing too close to a painting is detrimental to appreciating the true beauty of the piece of art.
Having recently traveled via Ga. 400 to Sandy Springs’ Hammond Drive as a designated driver for an early-morning appointment, I needed a concoction that would assuage a headache-excess stomach acid parlay.
Simply put, traveling toward Atlanta at 7:30 a.m. is a ball-peen hammer to the thumb combined with smacking a dresser with your toe in a darkened, middle-of-the-night trip to the bathroom.
How do you hearty daily commuters do it?
Obviously, some handle this better than others. On the Tuesday trip, I saw a guy talking on the phone, grooming nose hairs and brushing his teeth, all at the same time.
Apparently, he didn’t get the memo that hands-free is the law. Not that it would have mattered.
The skill of deftly using a trimmer is a skill that is impossible to use without using hands. I’m pretty sure of this. Except this guy seemed to have mastered the skill.
I only hope he’s not the guy “Crash” Clark highlights during the incessant traffic reports on local radio.
By the way, will someone please explain to me the value of having traffic reports broadcasts every 10 minutes?
After all, you’re already in traffic. Does it really matter if “400 is backed up all the way to Dahlonega?”
You’re in the soup and best find a good commercial-free blast of music to get you through the tribulations. Just ease up on the daydreaming or you’ll be a poster child for Morgan, Montlick, Foy or another lawyer salivating for personal injury paradise.
Of course, having roads torn up to look like a third-world country thoroughfare doesn’t help. In fact, no matter the road you find yourself on, it takes the skill of a Formula 1 driver to avoid the cones, barrels, and caverns, formerly known as potholes.
And don’t get me started on those steel plates that feel like, instead of being flush with the roadway, seem to stick up a few feet. You’d better slow down or it’ll be time to fork out some cash for a front-end alignment.
Road construction is a constant, providing wonderment at the time needed to complete a project, any project. It seems like months stretch into years, no matter what is promised by whoever won the right to improve the road.
Remember the road that got burnt to a crisp in Atlanta. In a perfect example of “money talks,” repairs were made in record time. The contractor confirmed his fire was lit under someone’s backside in the form of a bonus paid.
Nothing wrong with paying for performance. That concept would probably be a blessing for John Wills, the proprietor of Ferguson’s Meat Market, located on Matt Highway in north Forsyth.
The store has been open since 1992 and is a community fixture. That sense of community was never more apparent than what happened after a call went out on social media.
Getting access to the store, compliments of the highway improvements that have seemingly lasted for generations, is tougher than picking three correct numbers in a Powerball drawing. Heck, once you’re in the parking lot, getting out requires some courtesy from drivers, whose nerves are certainly frazzled from dodging steel plates and flagmen.
Having grown up in the grocery business, I can appreciate that the plight of a grocer is tough, especially for someone not named Kroger or Piggly Wiggly. John has always been a “go-to guy.”
Need a donation for a charity, go to John. Raffle prizes? Go to John. Want to give away a Green Egg? Go to John.
But with a torn-up road that fronted the business, it was difficult to buy steaks for Sunday grilling.
That’s when loyal customers got busy on social media, relaying that John’s loyal friends needed to stay loyal.
And that’s what has happened.
On a Saturday visit, it was like a NASCAR track: three deep at the counter.
Wills has gotten back to his roots and is sharpening up his meat-cutting chops while cutting chops.
The community has turned out in droves to let John know they care. Sitting in his office with baseball and John Wayne photos on the wall (you just gotta love this guy!), Wills, in an emotional voice, promised: “Someday I’ll do something to let all these people know how much I appreciate them.”
As a “go-to guy” his customers keep coming back. Being appreciated is a given. That’s why they just keep coming back.