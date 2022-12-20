Opinion: Post offices played a vital role in Georgia's development

Two of our nation’s founding fathers share responsibility for establishing the postal service that we pretty much take for granted today. In 1737, Benjamin Franklin was selected by the British government to be Postmaster of Philadelphia, a post he held for several years. During his tenure, carefully marked routes were established from Maine to Florida, overnight mail delivery between New York and Philadelphia was launched, and a postal rate chart based on distance and weight of letters and parcels was created. This was essential infrastructure that enabled future enhancements to take place.

In 1775, a year before Congress declared independence from Great Britain, Franklin was appointed our nation’s first postmaster by the Second Continental Congress, a position he held for only about a year, long enough to establish a new system of postal routes from today’s Portland, Maine, to Savannah, Georgia, which became the first post office in our state. Soon after the colonies declared independence in July 1776, Franklin was named an ambassador to France. The postal system by then was well established and continued to flourish.

George Washington signed the Postal Service Act in 1792 creating The Post Office Department. This pivotal legislation gave the postal service responsibility for creating additional postal routes, essential for settlement of a new and expanding nation. It recognized a right to privacy by stipulating severe penalties for opening other people’s mail and allowed inexpensive distribution of newspapers by mail, which encouraged literacy and participation in community affairs. Franklin, along with George Washington, were honored by being on the first U.S. postage stamps in 1847.

Certainly, the U.S. Postal Service has its challenges today. It lost $4.9 billion in 2021. The volume of mail has been declining for years while advertisements now constitute the majority of USPS mail. Competition from other carriers, the cost of pension benefits for more than 1 million workers and retirees, increased cost of fuel and equipment pose real challenges for the institution. However, the USPS is written into our Constitution and still provides essential services. Don’t expect it to go away any time soon

The history and importance of post offices in Old Milton County and surrounding areas in north Georgia has been studied in great detail by Ed Malowney, president of the Alpharetta and Old Milton Historical Society and founder of the Johns Creek Historical Society. Over the past five years, he has researched some 40 post offices in Old Milton County and another 30 or so in surrounding counties, plus some 200 individuals connected to the post offices. His initial efforts focused on four villages, or crossroads communities, Newtown, Warsaw, Shakerag and Ocee and quickly expanded into surrounding areas.

When studying post offices, Malowney has noted the importance of family ties. Post offices often existed in tight-knit communities where the postmaster was the head of a leading family. His descendants or close relatives often followed in his footsteps and became postmasters in the same or nearby communities. This interconnectivity existed in many post office jurisdictions.

Another interesting finding of his research is that several postmasters were medical doctors.

“I’m not sure why,” Malowney says. “It is the last thing I would expect.”

When he looked into the matter, he found that some of the postmasters had recently graduated from medical school. Because many post offices were housed in or near stores, he believes this may have been a promotional tool by a store owner if the doctor held regular clinics in the store.

Malowney notes that the first postmaster of Alpharetta was Dr. Oliver P. Skelton, who was appointed in 1858, the day the Farmhouse Post Office was closed. Farmhouse was a small community located northeast of Route 400 and Old Milton Parkway. The Farmhouse postmaster was Isham Teasley, Skelton’s son-in-law. Skelton served two other Alpharetta appointments and Teasley also was later appointed to serve as the Alpharetta postmaster. In 1899, Isham’s wife, Nannie Teasley, became the first female postmaster in Alpharetta.

A third finding of the research pertains to the devastating economic impact of the Civil War and Reconstruction period, which delayed the establishment of Milton County post offices. Only one Milton post office was added in 1873, three in the early 1880s and six in the late 1880s. Nine post offices were added in the 1890s. Most were discontinued by 1907 with the implementation of Rural Free Delivery. At that time old Milton County had one post office at Alpharetta. The Roswell Post Office, then part of Cobb County, covered the south portion of the county; Duluth, in Gwinnett County, provided mail service to the eastern part of the county.

Ed’s goal for his research is to preserve the basic information electronically and in hard copy for current and future generations and to selectively write summaries for each post office and related individuals.