Opinion: Plans for I-285 and Ga. 400 began in 1950s

In 1973, as a teenager with a new driver’s license, I got on I-285 at LaVista Road and drove to Perimeter Mall. My mother was horrified. I-285 was two lanes going both directions at the time, so nothing like it is today.

The plan to build I-285 began in 1958 and was estimated to be complete in 1965. That date kept moving back. In 1962, the estimate was moved to 1968, and in 1964 it moved up to 1972. However, the actual year of completion was 1969.

It was predicted the Perimeter would have a major economic impact on Atlanta, “because of the expected location of new industries and businesses near the many intersections with other streets and highways.” Perimeter Mall is just one example of those new businesses.

In 1968, 7.4 miles of I-285 on the east side of Atlanta opened. The entire 63-mile Perimeter opened in 1969 at a cost of $96.9 million.

In the last Past Tense, I shared that the kit home of Roy and Anna Head along Chamblee Dunwoody Road was demolished due to the construction of I-285. There must have been many homes in the path of I-285, but another one mentioned in the Atlanta Constitution was an 1842 log home owned by J.H. Whitley in Cobb County.

The planning and location of Ga. 400 were recommended in 1954 and received approval in 1957. Funds in a bond issue protected the right of way and the design between Lindbergh Drive and the Forsyth County line. The 15.4-mile-long stretch of Ga. 400 between Johnson Ferry Road and Forsyth County was completed in 1971.

From I-285 to Forsyth County, Ga. 400 is also known as Turner McDonald Parkway. Jim Perkins explained the name in a 1995 Dunwoody Crier article, “Traveling along Turner McDonald Parkway.” McDonald was an employee of Fulton County for 37 years, beginning in 1948. He was director of the Public Works Department when construction of 400 began.

According to Perkins, other names given the road were North Fulton Expressway, and it was considered part of the Appalachian Development Highway.

In early 1974, the Georgia State Senate and House of Representatives presented a resolution to designate the section north of I-285 as Turner McDonald Parkway. It wasn’t until Aug. 1, 1993, that the extension of 400 between I-285 and Buckhead was complete.

A toll was collected to pass through this section of Ga. 400 until November 2013. On that day, the signs came down and the toll officially ended at midnight.

