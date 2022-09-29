Opinion: Picnicking with bears

Lately, with that first little subtle hint of fall drifting into the air, my thoughts have turned toward outdoor dining. I don’t mean the kind that you on the deck after grilling some burgers or brats. Instead, I mean the kind you do beside a sparkling stream or maybe on a grassy patch in a cozy little park somewhere.
You know. The outdoor dining I’m thinking about is the kind that involves a picnic basket.
Trouble is, I don’t have a picnic basket. So I’ve been shopping.
I’ve learned that picnic baskets come in all shapes and sizes and prices and degrees of high-tech complexity. I ran across one that proclaimed it was made using ergonomically engineered handles and the latest in temperature-regulating multi-strata lining material, whatever that is. It sounds intriguing, but it cost more than my car. However, since I found it on the interweb, I knew it must be good.
I considered it for a moment, I must admit.
That’s not what I want, though. The kind of picnic basket I want, being the old-fashioned sort that I am, is one steeped in tradition and woven from wicker. I want one with little compartments for all the essentials – you know, plates, glasses, utensils, and that sort of thing – as well as a place to take along a few cans of Mountain Dew or, for special occasions, maybe a bottle of wine.
That’s the picnic basket I hope to find.
Picnic baskets have played a long and storied role in American culture. You already know if you, like me, grew up watching Saturday morning cartoons. Every week, I saw no less than Yogi Bear himself working diligently to steal “pic-a-nic” baskets from the visitors in Jellystone Park. Yogi made his TV debut in 1958 on the Huckleberry Hound Show, another great American classic, and in 1961 he got his own TV show. I was like in first grade, an impressionable age, I guess, for I remember the antics of Yogi to this day. He was, after all, “smarter than the average bear.”
It was great TV. We could probably use more of that today.
Like all great programming, it held within each episode some kernels of truth – not the least of which was that bears will go to great lengths to find something to eat, whether it’s a pic-a-nic basket or that trash can next to your screened-in porch. That’s just what bears do, especially this time of year when they’re making one last run at fattening up for the relatively lean months of winter.
And that’s where it can get interesting, notes Adam Hammond, state bear biologist for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
“It’s not uncommon for human-bear conflicts to intensify in late summer,” Hammond says, “as bears have been ‘trained’ and ‘educated’ all summer long about finding food around homes and neighborhoods where unsecured bear attractants often abound.”
“Bear attractants,” eh? “Picnic basket” sounds so much more cozy! But you get the idea.
The problem is that bears quickly get used to human-provided food, whether said food is provided intentionally or not, and the bears are very good at taking advantage of any and every opportunity.
Fortunately for us lovers of the picnic, the problem in these parts is not so much the occasional picnic outing. Instead, it’s things like your pet’s outdoor food bowl, your trash cans, or even your bird feeder. Bears quickly learn to appreciate such free lunch opportunities, and the result can be human-bear encounters, property damage or worse.
Once a bear learns to forage in this way, it rarely changes its habits. So the best way to deal with the problem is to keep it from happening in the first place. How? By making your yard and home unattractive to bears.
That’s not hard to do, either, and there’s actually a good bit of info out there on dealing with bears in this and other situations. I like bearwise.org, where you’ll find insights and suggestions aplenty. Check it out.
But the bottom line is straightforward.
“Denying bears a free meal and forcing them to look elsewhere in their search for food is still the best course of action,” Hammond says, “for people and for the bears.”
Now back to my search. The perfect picnic basket surely awaits me out there somewhere. All I’ve got to do is find it, fill it up, and go.