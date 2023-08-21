Opinion: Peachtree Industrial Boulevard evolved into Peachtree Boulevard

“North of Atlanta, slashed across the flat red plain of the Piedmont, a vibrant symbol of the new south flourishes.” This sentence describes a new four-lane highway known as Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. (The Atlanta Journal, Oct. 26, 1958, “Peachtree leads new south to shiny industrial future”)
Peachtree Road led from downtown Atlanta, past Piedmont Hospital, Lenox Square, homes, churches and luxury apartments to Brookhaven. In Brookhaven, the road passed Veterans Hospital No. 48, and then Peachtree Golf Club. Except for the veterans hospital, these landmarks still exist along with many more. In 1958, the next stretch is described as open country.
Following World War II, Atlanta was becoming the industry center of the South. Atlanta Journal writer Ted Lippman says, “… on a late fall day in 1945, Holder (Robert Holder) and a representative of General Motors drove slowly around the city’s borders looking for a plant site. They found it in DeKalb, behind a railroad and old Peachtree Road.” The location was in Doraville.
General Motors opened in 1947. According to “Chamblee, Georgia: A Centennial Portrait 1908-2008,” a new highway was needed for the distribution of new cars and to make travel easier for employees. State and federal funds totaling $803,000 were used to build Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.
Robert Holder credited DeKalb County Commissioner Scott Candler and Mose Cox, state highway department’s chief engineer with helping “bring the vision together.” The road was Mose Cox’s idea. “A new street for new industry, paralleling Peachtree and the rails.”
Other industries followed General Motors to the area. The road was without a name when Westinghouse was ready to move into the area. Westinghouse wanted to print stationery with their new address. The name Peachtree Industrial Boulevard was suggested, and DeKalb County, Chamblee and Doraville officials liked the name.
Besides General Motors, other business that located in Chamblee included Boyle-Midway, Eastman-Kodak, Write-Rite Company, Westinghouse Lamp Division, General Electric, John Deer Plow, Case Machinery, Dow Chemical, U.S. Gypsum and Frito-Lay. The Frito-Lay plant was at the corner of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Johnson Ferry Road.
Frito-Lay and General Motors both became field trip destinations for local students, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. Some recall the Frito-Lay field trip included a bag of chips at the end. I went on the tour and only remember huge vats of potatoes cooking. Frito-Lay closed in 1999 and is now the location of Lowe’s at 4950 Peachtree Boulevard, the former Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.
The General Motors site is now home to Assembly Atlanta, the 135-acre movie and TV studio. A main street constructed with brick ironwork facades simulates the look of New Orleans, New York City, Chicago or a European city. Plans for a public park with a pond water feature and amphitheater for local events are underway. (discoverdunwoody.com)
Chamblee dropped the word industrial from the name back in 2008. Doraville recommended the same in 2018.