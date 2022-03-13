Opinion: Part of Sandy Springs wandered from county to county

The land in Sandy Springs between Dunwoody and the Chattahoochee River has at one time or another been part of Henry County, DeKalb County, Milton County, and now Fulton County.

DeKalb County was created from portions of Henry, Fayette and Gwinnett counties in 1822. Fulton County was established in 1853, however the land between the Chattahoochee River and Dunwoody Club Drive (then known as Martin’s Ferry Road) remained in DeKalb County.

In 1857, the area north of the Chattahoochee River, which included Alpharetta, became Milton County. DeKalb County gave the strip of land south of the river and known as Grogan’s District to Milton County in 1859. The 1860 census confirms that families such as the DeLongs, who lived along present-day Spalding Drive, resided in Grogan’s District of Milton County.

Local historian Jim Perkins speculated why the strip of land became part of Fulton County in 1926 rather than returning to DeKalb County. He believed, “It was virtually a wilderness, unsuitable for farming due to the rough terrain. It was also a long way from Decatur over dirt roads mostly.” Flooding along the Chattahoochee River was common before Buford Dam was built in 1957. (“The Writings of Jim Perkins,” by Jim Perkins and compiled by Bill Drury)

A notice in the January 26, 1926, Atlanta Constitution outlined the intention to apply for a change in the county line between Fulton and Milton counties, including “the whole of Grogan’s District in Milton County, Georgia and containing approximately 6,000 acres.”

On Oct. 14, 1931, Fulton County voted on a potential merger with the remainder of Milton County. The General Assembly had already approved the merger and the citizens of Milton County had already cast their votes in favor.

The following day, the Atlanta Constitution headline read “Fulton-Milton Union Approved 1,939 to 1,078 Merger of 3 Counties Effective January 1.” The third county was Campbell County, which also became part of Fulton County by vote.

Once Milton and Fulton counties merged, the Cobb County town of Roswell also became part of Fulton County, connecting the upper and lower sections of Fulton. All that was necessary was for the grand juries of Cobb and Fulton to be in favor.

To review, the area that was once considered by many to be part of Dunwoody and is now often referred to as the Sandy Springs corridor was in the counties of Henry (1821), DeKalb (1822), Milton (1859), and Fulton (1926).