Opinion: One shot at eating from the public trough

A few years ago, in a momentary lapse of any semblance of good sense, I entered a political fray and ran for a seat on the local school board. I tossed my Stetson into the ring. It got stomped and tattered.
I finished a distant third in a three-horse race. I lost to a woman who was a seven-time incumbent and a gentleman who I swear, really liked the points I made during a recorded debate. I know this because every time the moderator asked this fellow a question, his response was, I swear: “I agree with what Mike just said.”
The winner lapped both of us, getting nearly 2,300 votes. I got 511 and Mr. Agreeable got around 900.
How do I remember that vote tally? It’s a legitimate question due to that meager vote total being permanently etched into my brain.
Friends had a great time calling me “Senator” or “Your Honor.” The worst insult came when these so-called friends took to calling me “Mr. 511.” As you can tell, I didn’t have friends who were very politically savvy. I made a point of calling them out on the incorrect moniker they had hung on me.
“You should actually be calling me Mr. 510,” I chastised them. “We need to keep this accurate. The correct number was 510 since I voted for myself.”
More guffaws as I hung up my political aspirations forever, comfortable with my brief foray into politics.
I learned that it’s tough to beat an incumbent. Why? Because they know how to win an election. When the moderator told the candidates we could ask questions of one another, I almost had to get a new shirt. I was salivating buckets.
I asked the wily, elderly candidate how she was going to be as effective in her seventh stint as she was earlier in her tenure as a public servant? An innocent inquiry, one that might give me a chance.
And just that quickly, I had no chance.
With tears in her eyes, about all I remember her saying was: “I promised myself I wouldn’t cry…” Then she cried while explaining all she had done and was going to do, even though she had been a bit distracted with life events that got in the way.
I sat there with her supporters, my supporters, the janitor wanting to go home, family friends and everyone else shooting eye-lasers at me.
I was the beast who made this sweet elderly lady cry buckets. Forget about winning the election. At that moment it would have been a victory to get to my car without being lynched.
The whole experience was a bucket list item that would be forever put away. I remember waking up the day after the election feeling quite good.
“Holy schnikies! You mean there were actually 510 politically astute Forsyth County residents who pulled a lever for a guy who ran on a platform of getting school started after Labor Day instead of early August.
For the life of me, I don’t understand how anyone would want to get elected then stay there for what seems like forever.
Can you imagine Junior asking Dad: “Nathan’s daddy is a policeman, Katie’s mom is a nurse. What do you do for a living?”
If Dad answers he’s a politician, look out. Let him explain what he actually does. I can help out.
If he’s an incumbent his answer should be: “I take other people’s money and make it disappear.”
Junior would have a lightbulb go off. “So you’re a magician?”
If Dad was honest, he’d answer: “No son. I win elections.”