Opinion: One-room schools and hard times in Georgia

The stock market crash in October 1929 marked the beginning of the worst economic depression in U.S. history. It exacerbated already deteriorating conditions in Georgia and some other Southern states. While much of the nation was enjoying boom conditions in the 1920s, Georgia was experiencing economic decline due to agricultural overproduction, declining cotton prices, foreign competition and artificial fabrics, such as rayon, which experienced a boom in the 1920s and was cheaper to produce than cotton. By the mid-1920s the boll weevil was decimating cotton production. A three-year drought in the late 1920s followed by the worst drought ever recorded in the early 1930s and deficient irrigation and cultivation practices increased the pressure on Georgia agriculture. The situation was dire in Old Milton County.
In 1920, more than half of the schools in Georgia were one room (4,867 of the 8,359 schools), according to the Georgia Department of Education’s Annual Report to the General Assembly. As economic conditions worsened, local and state governments looked for ways to save money. Under the Barrett-Rogers Act, the state offered $500 incentives to counties to consolidate several one-room schools into one school with at least four rooms with four teachers.
The Newtown Elementary School was built in 1929 thanks to a $7,000 bond issue and donations by two local residents of 4 acres on Old Alabama Road in today’s city of Johns Creek. Four one-room schools, Teddymore, Riverside, Newtown and Seven Branches were consolidated.The new school was built by the Milton County Board of Education, the last school built by Old Milton County before it was merged into Fulton County in 1932 to avoid bankruptcy. Insurmountable economic conditions had made it impossible for Milton County to survive.
The new school was in a brick H-shaped, four-room building with a large open room in the middle. The building was heated by a pot-bellied stove. It had electricity, outdoor toilets and water drawn from a well. The building was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2006 and is today a senior center in Newtown Park.
According to local historian Connie Mashburn, in the period leading up to and after Milton County merged into Fulton County, among the local small schools closed were Crabapple School built in 1894, Ebenezer School built in 1914, Hardscrabble School built in 1904, Birmingham School, Summit School, Behive School, Bethany School and a school in Webb, Georgia.
New consolidated schools were built throughout the area, including Northwestern Elementary School constructed in 1933 in downtown Crabapple. Other new schools were erected in the Hopewell Community, Warsaw and Ocee. The county started to bus children to the new schools with a goal of having no student needing to walk more than 2 miles.
The Summit School in Milton, built in 1898, is a good example of a small school that basically disappeared, never to be seen again. Bill Lusk, former Milton City councilman, searched old records and found the location of the 2-acre property on Summit Road which is adjacent to his own home property. He permanently staked the parcel’s four corners. Photos of the students have existed, but its exact location on the property was not known until recent excavation revealed the likely site of the structure.
Mashburn interviewed several former students years ago and has ancestors who were involved with Summit School. Neighbors built tables for the students and provided firewood on a rotating basis for the two pot-bellied stoves. A well was dug on the north side of the building. The school was originally one room. Later a second room was added with a hole in the wall separating the classrooms so teachers could check on the other classes. Some of the single male teachers lived with families in the neighborhood and returned home on weekends. Connie’s mother, Eunice Cowart (1914-2003), was a student at the school from age 6 to 13. His grandfather, Homer Cowart (1889-1965), was head teacher for a number of years. His great grandfather, John Cowart (1859-1925), donated an acre of land for the school, and John’s friend A.S. Cantrell donated the other acre.
Noted historian and columnist Caroline Dillman (1927-2019) described Ocee schools in a 1986 article in the Alpharetta/Roswell Review. At the turn of the last century, Ocee, located where State Bridge Road, Abbots Bridge Road and Jones Bridge Road come together, was a thriving community with two one-room schools, Bellview School and Fairview School. Later the Big Creek School was built, and the two one-room schools merged into it. Big Creek School burned down in 1930 and was replace by a new Ocee School the following year. Ocee School had five classrooms, and classes went from first through ninth grade. The school was closed in 1983 due to low enrollment.