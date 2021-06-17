Uh-oh. It’s starting to get hot outside. The other day, in fact, it was downright toasty. I took the pup out for her midday walk, and for the first time this year I felt the unmistakable and unavoidable heat of the coming summer sun.
The pup and I found ourselves looking for shade to avoid the heat.
It looks like it might be another hot summer.
It’s not that I mind the heat so much. Rather, it’s the fact that being cool and comfy in an air conditioned house, possibly with a cool beverage close at hand, can easily become more appealing than being hot and sweaty outdoors.
Uh-oh again. There’s the danger. Just when summer is finally here, and just when we all want to get outside after that long and uniquely trying stretch we’ve just been through, it goes and gets hot. Really hot. So hot that (I admit it) the temptation to stay indoors is strong.
What a lot of us (myself included) really need at such times is an incentive – and the Georgia Department of Resources has just the thing. It’s the Canyon Climbers Club, one of several DNR-sponsored “clubs” designed to encourage the couch potato in all of us to get off the sofa and get outdoors…even in the heat of summer.
According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the Canyon Climbers Club provides a way to encourage us to “experience some of the system’s most spectacular landscapes.”
“Georgia’s Canyon Climbers Club is for those few who want to scale to the top of Amicalola Falls, explore the floor of Providence Canyon, brave the swinging bridge in Tallulah Gorge and master the staircase in Cloudland Canyon.”
“The few,” eh? Maybe, like me, you’ve always wanted to be one of the elite, and here’s your chance. Besides, all you have to do to earn that exalted status is to complete four hiking challenges. Just four. That sounds reasonable, doesn’t it?
Of course, you don’t have to join the club to enjoy the hikes. The trails are there and waiting for you whether you’re a Canyon Climbers Club member or not. But there’s something kind of fun about signing up and making it official. You can do that at gastateparks.org. Simply visit gastateparks.org/parkclubs and choose Canyon Climbers Club to find all the details. Joining costs $20.
And membership has its privileges. For your $20, you get (1) a really cool shirt that you can wear while hiking to announce to the world that you are officially taking on the challenge plus (2) once you complete all four challenges, a neat certificate which you can then hang in a place of prominence on your wall!
So signing up is straightforward. But how does the hiking part work?
It’s straightforward too. Just visit each park (wear your Canyon Climbers Club tee shirt to tell the world what you’re doing!) and hike away.
What kind of hiking are you in for?
At Amicalola Falls State Park, you’ll be challenged to climb that seemingly endless stairway from the parking lot to the observation platforms near the falls. I won’t tell you how many steps that involves. Going in, you may not want to know.
More steps await at Cloudland Canyon State Park, where you’ll go from the canyon rim down the waterfall trail all the way to the canyon floor.
In Providence Canyon State Park, there’s a multi-mile loop trail with a spur that takes you through some impressive local geology.
And at Tallulah Gorge State Park, you’ll want to hike from the north rim down to the swinging bridge (yes, swinging bridge) which carries you from one side of the gorge to the other. Lots more steps.
Is there a time limit to complete the challenge hikes? Nope. Take as long as you want.
After you have finished at each site, do you need to find someone to confirm that you’ve done the hiking?
“No, you do not,” notes the Canyon Climbers Club’s list of frequently-asked questions. “You may simply keep track on your own.” Hiking is all about, well, hiking, and success is its own reward. But the site adds, “If you’d like to have your challenge acknowledged by the park visitor center, our folks would be glad to congratulate you.”
In the end, once you’ve finished all four hiking challenges, you can even get a certificate! Just send in your completed checklist, and the certificate will come your way. It’s as simple as that.
I like things like the Canyon Climbers Club. Sure, I can always go hike on my own. But having that little bit of structure, that little bit of self-imposed accountability, can help keep me going when my air-conditioned den looms more appealing that being outdoors in the heat.
Sometimes we all need a little encouragement.
Now where did I put that glass of iced tea?