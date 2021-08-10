Once upon a time, a long, long time ago, there were three little children who were starting to grow up. They took swim lessons, learned to walk, then skate and ride bikes. They learned how to read and color with crayons and stay inside the lines — more or less. And they loved to play on playgrounds.
One day, it was time to start school — the “big school” — which back then meant a small brick one story school nestled in the middle of old neighborhoods. The school was close to their home and, truth be known, they could have walked to school or rode their bikes, like their mom and dad when they were little children, but they didn’t because, well, times had changed, and little children walking to school was maybe not as safe as it used to be “a long time ago.”
So, instead of walking to school, their dad usually drove them in the family’s old blue Volvo station wagon the parents had bought brand new when the first child was born in a far away place called Miami. That blue Volvo was sort of a “home” for everyone for many years — like almost 30 — and it also turned out to be the only “brand new” car that the parents would purchase for another 35 years or so.
The old Volvo took the family on vacations, usually to the beach. It transported them to Ohio and back lots of times to visit grandparents and cousins, and it took everyone at least once to Disney World and Washington D.C. It never failed the family; it just kept on rolling and the CD player - (a small metal box that people used to put these round metal discs into that played music) played music for the children while they waited in the drop-off line early in the mornings at school “Sam Stone came home to his wife and family…”
Looking back, it was probably safe to guess that the children at one time must have believed that was the only music that existed or that their father simply just loved listening to this sad sounding storyteller singer called John Prine.
It’s also a strong probability that all three kids still to this day are transported back to the Volvo and that waiting line in the mornings when they hear one of those songs. Life’s like that; we remember certain events, certain smells, and for sure, special songs, and we never forget the people who go with them. The memories sometimes feel to me like little Christmas presents or silver dollars found in an old chest.
And now that old elementary school is starting yet another year. The children have new lunch boxes. Some have new book bags, pencils and a brand-new notebook. Their hair is combed, teeth brushed, and anxiety and anticipation color their countenance.
“I got a brand-new pair of roller skates. You got a brand-new key.”
The school is still small — and still sort of reminds me of a bird’s nest way up within the arms of an ancient oak tree. And as I ponder the day, questions flow through my mind.
“Will we still get that call from the bus driver saying that our son fell asleep and forgot to get off the bus, and do we want to meet her at the corner of …. to get him? Will there be another Mr. Whitt who made school fun and feel safe? And how about Debbie Pitts? Tell me there will be another Debbie who read stories to those children, who taught them to write stories that made the parents weep that night while the kids read them aloud.
“But most of all — and it still makes me cry to even think of her — tell me, please tell me, that this old elementary school will have another Jackie Littlefield — principal Jackie Littlefield who managed, protected, led and nurtured her minions in no less a manner than George C. Scott did with his soldiers or Mother Teresa did for the poor. Tell me so. Tell me this school in which my granddaughter Phoebe started this week —possibly in the same classroom that her dad sat in so long ago, or her Aunt Amelia or Uncle Carl — will nurture her like Jackie did my kids and all the other children. No political correctness. No tap dancing. No protocol that doesn’t make sense. No parents trying to tell the school how to teach. Just Jackie and what was right for “her kids” always, no matter what. No kid left behind. No kid picked on. Yes, you can. No bureaucracy mucking things up. Not on her watch.
Happy, yet another first day of school Alpharetta Elementary. Happy first day of elementary school Phoebe. Be fierce. Be kind. Learn. Play. Enjoy this precious time you are beginning.