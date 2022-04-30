Opinion: On time and the traditional Christmas letter

On time and the traditional Christmas letter

For the last 10 or 15 years or so I have sort of measured the passage of time by how many people are on my Christmas letter list.

I have written that Christmas letter now for at least 45 years, since I was about 20. I don’t think I have missed a single year. Most of the people on my list are my parent’s friends/cohorts – the people I grew up around. They were the parents of my friends – neighbors, professional associates, team moms and dads, and others. When I look back on my childhood, they are there like things that will always be “there” – holidays, football games, cook outs, fishing outings – like the school buildings, the teachers, coaches, the fabric of life for any child.

It never entered my mind – at the time – that would ever change, even as I witnessed that change passing before my eyes in living color with the passage of time. I suspect we are all more or less like that.

So an old friend texted me this morning: “Mom passed peacefully, no pain. Went to see Dad and John. Can you tell your sisters and the Butler girls please?” “

Of course, I reply “ I will.“

Later on today, I texted her back: “I knew this day was coming, but even so, I am so heartbroken. I am so sorry.”

I did not know “Dad” very well. He was quiet and always seemed to be there in the background in support of his wife, “Mom,” who ran all things, not unlike a general or ringmaster of a circus, and certainly not unlike a resolute teacher – which in reality, she was at the middle school that I attended in Florida in the late 1960s – John F. Kennedy Middle School. I believe she taught English.

I remember he had really thick glasses and that he liked small sports cars. Maybe the last one was some sort of aqua color? He was Civil Service and when he retired, he went to the gym a lot. I don’t think his retirement lasted very long though. You know “time” for children is one of those concepts that is often hazy, like a ghost or tides at the beach. I remember when his wife, my dear friend who died yesterday, Faye, and I talked about her “Bing” she told me that one of my peers was one of the EMT’s showed up when she called 911 for him. Of course, that EMT was also one of her former students.

John, the other person in heaven, was her son and my peer. He was one grade ahead of me. He went to the same boarding school I attended for high school. He wrote well and was an accomplished drummer. And he was a child of the ’60s much like I was, at least the tail end of the ’60s. He ended up struggling for much of his life after high school and lived with Faye until he died. We were kindred souls, John and I, and I think that, but for a simple twist of fate, I managed to make it through those troubled times more intact than he. Every day I am grateful for my fortune; so many are not so lucky.

Our lives were so intertwined all those years. My physician dad was their family doctor. He was there when John started to fail and for all the years that followed. When my parents divorced, they stayed loyal to my dad, and he was the family doctor until the end, even after he had stepped off the edge and descended into the abyss of terrible alcoholism. She did not approve of the divorce and was my mom’s very best friend all her life, but she also stayed loyal to my dad.

Faye was the one person my mother would call when she had reached her wits end with me. It was with Faye that she was able to find comfort and refuge of a sort. It was because of Faye I think, that mother didn’t kick me out of the house and into the street, I am fairly sure.

And it was my mom who Faye called when John went missing out on I-95 in the middle of the night all those years ago. Two middle-aged women driving out into the black night to try to find and rescue a lost son in desperate need of being rescued. Before morning they found him.

Faye was as much a part of my life growing up and as an adult as anyone I can think of. After Bing died, she took over the care of John for the rest of his life. His condition was at times severe and unmanageable, but she never seemed to take a single step back - at least that I could see. Her love for him and the strength she showed - always - I am sure I will remember all the rest of my life.

Recently, when Apryl told me that she had moved Faye from Melbourne to Orlando so she could be closer to her, she mentioned that her mom would have a new phone number - that her old number that I had known basically all my life - 636-1967 - would no longer connect me to her. I was stunned and almost begged her to let her mom keep her number. I even offered to pay for it. It turned out that because she had moved that the 911 service would not be able to locate her, which made sense. But I just fought against losing a part of my past, a past connected to a woman who was as much family as my own mom. I did not want to let go. We never do.

Now my Christmas list is approaching zero names. How did this happen?