Opinion: On Anil and making an effort

When am I going to act on some of the things that I know would improve my life?
I know that as we age, it is important to remain engaged and social as not doing this is linked to heightened risk of dementia and the like. Women in general, I think, tend to do this almost by default. But with men, I think we tend to become more solitary, more introverted as we age. My wife is in two book clubs, several faith-based activities - including a centering prayer group - and is actively engaged in studying various subjects and authors including Richard Rohr. She recently had a reunion with her best friends from college; they meet every couple years and absolutely enjoy that time. One of her friends is in a bridge club, plays competitive field hockey, studies Richard Rohr, is in several book clubs, and, as a therapist, sees over 60 clients every week. I don’t see how they do it.
What about me? Ok, so I read a lot — alone — usually in a comfortable chair at home. I still have an interest in tennis but now, that translates into me going and hitting against a backboard at Wills Park tennis courts — alone. But that’s how I learned tennis as a high schooler, and at one point I played at a fairly high level. I get asked to play with other folks these days. But I hate “playing” tennis with anyone unless I am able to play at a high level, which I cannot do right now. I would rather not play. Maybe a thousand more hours at the backboard would get me to where I could enjoy “playing” again.
I swim off and on, usually at 5 a.m. at the Y — alone. Well, with maybe a half dozen other early morning swimmers. For years there was a woman who swam in the lane next to me — for years — and we would chat sometimes at one end of the pool. But we never learned each other’s names. We knew about each other’s families and such, just not each other’s name. How odd.
So, swim, tennis, work and family. That’s mostly it.
My daughter asked me this week if I could use my truck and pick up a futon for her. She recently relocated back to Georgia and is busy furnishing her house. She is good at spotting bargains out there and never pays retail for anything. About a month ago she sent me to buy a thousand dollar brand new, still-in-the-plastic king-sized mattress from Overstock for $200. I couldn’t believe it.
The futon this week was in Johns Creek. Someone was moving and trying to get rid of the stuff they were not planning to take with them. I am sure my daughter saw the ad on Craigslist. My warning radar always goes off when Craigslist is involved in any transaction. There are so many scammers out there. It doesn’t seem to bother my daughter in the least.
So, I pulled up to the house and was looking for the phone number on my phone to call to let them to let them know I was there. I looked up and right next to my window was a middle-aged man just standing there. I got out, and we introduced ourselves. He was an entomologist (study of insects) from India and his wife, a computer programmer originally from Singapore. They had been living in the states for, I am thinking, the last 25 years or so and were moving back to India to take care of ageing parents. He took early retirement. I suspect he had his doctorate and was teaching as well as practicing in the field. She was not crazy about moving back to India; it was stressing her out.
So, I don’t know as much about India as I should, historically or socially. It’s a bit embarrassing to me. My knowledge of the country is more or less limited to having read “Freedom at Midnight,” a definitive long nonfiction novel about Indian independence from Great Britain as well as the incredibly bloody partition with Pakistan and the creation of Bangladesh. I know that India as well Pakistan are two of the 14 countries with nuclear weapons. I know that India is the world’s largest democracy, and that Pakistan has unofficial U.S. Airforce bases, is run by a military government, and is an Islamic country. Of note, two of our delivery folks at the newspaper were from India, and one of my favorite authors is Indian — Jhumpa Lahiri. Her “Interpreter of Maladies” is an amazing first book of short stories that I highly recommend. The rest of my knowledge of India is taken from watching the movie “Slum Dog Millionaire,” and the current book I am reading, which takes place in the slums of Mumbai — a city of over 20,000,000 — called “Behind the Beautiful Forever’s” by Katherine Boo. The book has won tons of awards and so far, seems like a fabulous read.
So, when I heard that Anil and his wife were moving back to India, it surprised me, I have to admit. “Why” I thought. Even to take care of ageing parents, it just seemed, well, counter intuitive to my frame of reference.
It took us about 15 minutes to load up my daughter’s futon as well as a coffee table Anil offered for free. Then we started talking about India — the government, the economy, where in India he was moving back to and more. We talked about his education; it was essentially free, and we talked about world events including COVID and some of the books I had read relating to the topics. We talked at least a half hour about insects and commercial agriculture on the industrial scale and how — he pointed out — difficult it was to produce it without the heavy use of pesticides and herbicides.
We talked about books. He gave me one — “Pax Indica: India and the World of the 21st Century.” I promised to send him a copy of “The Overstory” once he was sure of his new address in Southern India. I expect we will stay in touch, and I look forward to that.
I think we talked for well over an hour, maybe almost two. His wife came to the door, and without saying anything, communicated it was time for me to leave so they could get back to packing. They leave for India soon. We said our goodbyes, and as I drove off, I asked myself again, “Why I don’t get out more often, why I don’t make the effort?”