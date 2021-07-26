We’ve been fortunate to have the grandkids visit us twice in the last three or four weeks. Yes, our son and daughter-in-law were here too. It was great to have them as well. But the grandkids? Well, if you have grandkids yourself, you know exactly what I’m talking about. You know who the stars really are.
The big question, of course, is which of the myriad possible activities should we choose to enjoy while said grandkids are visiting. The list is a long one and includes things like rock collecting (I think I told you about that a couple of weeks ago) and lightning bug hunting (a perpetual favorite) and all manner of art-and-craft projects (my wife knows just the right ones to pick).
And, of course, fishing.
“FISHING!” the kids shout in enthusiastic unison. “Let’s go FISHING, Granddaddy!”
In my vast experience, I’ve learned some things about fishing with kids. Actually, there’s only one thing you have to remember when fishing with the kids. And it’s this:
Remember that they’re kids, and kids see the world in unique ways.
Sure, 8- and 5-year-olds want to catch fish. But they also want to catch bugs. And look for tadpoles. And chase butterflies. And throw sticks in the water. And maybe even play in the mud.
Still, I want ’em to catch some fish. So here, to show you how it might be done, is the inside story on my fishing adventure with the grandkids.
First, I got ’em a couple of brand-new spinning rigs – you know, the kind with the pushbutton reels. It took them all of five minutes to master those rods, which are surely God’s gift to fishing-inclined grandparents everywhere. They were soon throwing practice plugs all the way across the yard (let me tell you, those kids can cast) and sometimes into the trees. In fact, several practice plugs remain in the oaks and magnolias (and probably will for years to come) anchored securely to various limbs with 8-pound-test nylon line, spinning and sparkling like very early Christmas decorations, which (knowing me) the neighbors just might think they are.
Practice plugs work fine for learning, but when it comes to actual fishing, my advice is to forget that tackle box full of crankbaits and inline spinners and go, instead, with worms.
“WORMS!” say the kids in unison. “Granddaddy, let’s go buy some worms! Where can we buy worms, Granddaddy?”
Aha! Interest is piqued! And then, in a moment of calculated brilliance, I tell a small fib.
“I don’t know where to buy worms,” I say (though actually I do – Walmart has ‘em – but digging in dirt is fun!). “But we can DIG some worms of our own,” I add. “Want to go dig some worms?”
“YES GRANDDADDY!” they chorus. “LET’S GO DIG SOME WORMS!!!”
The plan is simple. We go out in the backyard where the dirt is soft, and I dig up a shovelful of loam. Then I stand back and the kids go to work grabbing earthworms left and right. The worms go into a little container which, conveniently, just happens to be sitting there. And we soon have worms enough for all.
Then it’s off to the pond.
At the pond, step one is to mash down the barbs on the hooks. Again, if you have grandchildren, you’ll understand why.
Then it’s time to choose some worms.
“Want me to pick out some good ones?” I ask.
“No, Granddaddy, I can do it,” the youngest says, immediately rummaging through our worm vault and, a moment later, bringing me a couple of really good ones.
“Great job!” I say, for one must affirm such initiative at every opportunity. Then, “Want me to put them on the hook?”
“I can do it, Granddaddy!” says the oldest, and (sure enough) he baits his hook like a pro.
“But you can put the worms on MY hook,” says the youngest. “Would you, Granddaddy? I’m a princess, and princesses don’t put worms on hooks.”
So I do, and pretty soon there are two floats bobbing on the lake, worms hanging tantalizingly in the water below.
And then…
“Granddaddy!” says the youngest. “GRANDDADDY! You said to watch the floaty thing, and if the float goes under then I am getting a bite, and Granddaddy I THINK I AM GETTING A BITE!!!”
Great excitement ensues. And pretty soon, there’s the first fish of the day: a big ol’ bass!
I’d have been thrilled to land that one on my fancy flyrod, but it would have been nothing compared to seeing the child bring it in.
Then, a few minutes later, the other grandchild hooks and lands its twin!
We catch more bass and some nice bluegill. Then we stop to look for tadpoles.
And then we go back to fishing.
It was a timeless moment, there by the pond, a moment when life really was good.
And I found myself wondering. I wondered if I’d have more fun with my fancy flyfishing if I did that, too, stopping now and then to look for tadpoles…
But the thought remains unresolved, for my reverie is interrupted by an excited shout.
“GRANDDADDY!” comes the call. “Granddaddy, the floaty thing is going under, and I think I am getting a bite!”
It was a good day. It was a very good day indeed.